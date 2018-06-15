Iran 1 - Morocco 0
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz scores an own goal and the first for Iran. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz scores an own goal for Iran's first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz scores an own goal and the first goal for Iran. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz scores an own goal and the first goal for Iran. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz looks dejected after scoring an own goal for Iran's first goal as Iran's Mehdi Taremi and Majid Hosseini celebrate. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Iran's Mehdi Taremi, Majid Hosseini and Sardar Azmoun celebrate their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Iran's Reza Ghoochannejhad and team mates salute their fans after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Supporters of Iran celebrate while watching the match in a fan zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Iran players lift coach Carlos Queiroz as they celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Morocco's Karim El Ahmadi in action with Iran's Vahid Amiri. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Iran's Alireza Beiranvand making a save. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Iran's Alireza Beiranvand attempts to make a save from Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Morocco fans during the match. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Iran's Sardar Azmoun in action with Morocco's Karim El Ahmadi. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Iran's Sardar Azmoun in action with Morocco's Medhi Benatia. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A banner referencing Iranian women during the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Iran's Sardar Azmoun in action with Morocco's Romain Saiss. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Supporters of Morocco watch the match in a fan zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Iran's Karim Ansarifard helps up team mate Sardar Azmoun. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh is shown a yellow card by referee. Cuneyt Cakir REUTERS/Lee Smith
Supporters of Iran watch the match in a fan zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Iran's Omid Ebrahimi in action with Morocco's Nordin Amrabat. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Morocco's Nordin Amrabat in action with Iran's Omid Ebrahimi. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Morocco's Younes Belhanda in action with Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Iran fans during the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Iran's Sardar Azmoun shoots at goal as Morocco's Nordin Amrabat challenges. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Iran's Sardar Azmoun misses a chance to score as Morocco's Munir Mohamedi makes a save. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Morocco's Karim El Ahmadi is shown a yellow card by referee Cuneyt Cakir. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Iran's Ramin Rezaeian reacts. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Morocco's Medhi Benatia in action. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Morocco's Younes Belhanda in action with Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Morocco's Mbark Boussoufa lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Iran's Karim Ansarifard in action with Morocco's Karim El Ahmadi. REUTERS/Henry Romero
General view as the players line up during the national anthems before the match. REUTERS/Henry Romero
