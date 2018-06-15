Edition:
Iran 1 - Morocco 0

Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz scores an own goal and the first for Iran.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz scores an own goal for Iran's first goal.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz scores an own goal and the first goal for Iran.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz scores an own goal and the first goal for Iran.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz looks dejected after scoring an own goal for Iran's first goal as Iran's Mehdi Taremi and Majid Hosseini celebrate.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran's Mehdi Taremi, Majid Hosseini and Sardar Azmoun celebrate their first goal.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran's Reza Ghoochannejhad and team mates salute their fans after the match.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Supporters of Iran celebrate while watching the match in a fan zone.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran players lift coach Carlos Queiroz as they celebrate after the match.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji celebrates after the match.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Morocco's Karim El Ahmadi in action with Iran's Vahid Amiri.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran's Alireza Beiranvand making a save.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran's Alireza Beiranvand attempts to make a save from Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Morocco fans during the match.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran's Sardar Azmoun in action with Morocco's Karim El Ahmadi.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran's Sardar Azmoun in action with Morocco's Medhi Benatia.

Friday, June 15, 2018
A banner referencing Iranian women during the match.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran's Sardar Azmoun in action with Morocco's Romain Saiss.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Supporters of Morocco watch the match in a fan zone.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran's Karim Ansarifard helps up team mate Sardar Azmoun.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh is shown a yellow card by referee. Cuneyt Cakir

Friday, June 15, 2018
Supporters of Iran watch the match in a fan zone.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran's Omid Ebrahimi in action with Morocco's Nordin Amrabat.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Morocco's Nordin Amrabat in action with Iran's Omid Ebrahimi.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Morocco's Younes Belhanda in action with Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran fans during the match.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran's Sardar Azmoun shoots at goal as Morocco's Nordin Amrabat challenges.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran's Sardar Azmoun misses a chance to score as Morocco's Munir Mohamedi makes a save.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Morocco's Karim El Ahmadi is shown a yellow card by referee Cuneyt Cakir.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran's Ramin Rezaeian reacts.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Morocco's Medhi Benatia in action.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Morocco's Younes Belhanda in action with Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Morocco's Mbark Boussoufa lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury.

Friday, June 15, 2018
Iran's Karim Ansarifard in action with Morocco's Karim El Ahmadi.

Friday, June 15, 2018
General view as the players line up during the national anthems before the match.

Friday, June 15, 2018
