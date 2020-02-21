Edition:
Iran gears up for election

A man looks on parliamentary election campaign posters in Tehran, Iran February 19, 2020. Iran holds parliamentary election on Friday, a vote seen as a litmus test of the popularity of the clerical establishment amid growing isolation on the global stage and discontent at home over economic hardships. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A general view shows Valiasr square with parliamentary election banner at the end of the parliamentary election day in Tehran, Iran February 20, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Iranian parliamentary candidates take part in an election campaign event in Tehran, Iran February 18, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Parliamentary election campaign posters are seen at the end of the parliamentary election day in Tehran, Iran February 20, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A man looks at parliamentary election campaign posters in Tehran, Iran February 19, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A man holds a poster of Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf one of parliamentary candidate in Tehran, Iran February 18, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A woman sits near parliamentary election campaign posters in Tehran, Iran February 20, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Parliamentary election campaign posters are seen at the end of the parliamentary election day in Tehran, Iran February 20, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Iranian women gather to listen to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran February 18, 2020. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves as he meets with people in Tehran, Iran February 18, 2020. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
A man looks on parliamentary election campaign posters in Tehran, Iran February 19, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A woman walks past parliamentary election campaign posters in Tehran, Iran February 19, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Parliamentary election campaign posters are seen in Tehran, Iran February 19, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Parliamentary election campaign posters are seen in Tehran, Iran February 19, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Parliamentary election campaign posters are prepared at a publication store in Tehran, Iran February 13, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Parliamentary election campaign posters are seen in Tehran, Iran February 15, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
People walk past parliamentary election campaign posters in Tehran, Iran February 15, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
People walk past parliamentary election campaign posters in Tehran, Iran February 15, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
An Iranian woman walks past a parliamentary election campaign poster in Tehran, Iran February 15, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
A banner for a parliamentary candidate is stuck on a building in Tehran, Iran February 14, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
