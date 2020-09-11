Iran holds military drill near Strait of Hormuz
Members of the Iranian army fire missiles during the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, Iran, September 8. Iran's military launched an annual drill in the Gulf near the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway, at a time of high tension between...more
Member of the Iranian army paratroopers take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, Iran, September 8. WANA via REUTERS
Members of the Iranian army take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, Iran, September 8. The three-day exercise in the eastern side of the strait in the Gulf of Oman is aimed at improving Tehran's military might to confront "foreign...more
A missile is launched during the annual Iranian military drill in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, September 9. WANA via REUTERS
Members of the Iranian army take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, Iran, September 7. WANA via REUTERS
A missile is launched during the annual Iranian military drill in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, September 9. WANA via REUTERS
Members of the Iranian army take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, September 7. WANA via REUTERS
Members of the Iranian army take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, September 7. WANA via REUTERS
A member of the Iranian army takes part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, September 7. WANA via REUTERS
Members of the Iranian army take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, September 7. WANA via REUTERS
Members of the Iranian army take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, September 7. WANA via REUTERS
Members of the Iranian army fire missiles during the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, September 7. WANA via REUTERS
A member of the Iranian army takes part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, September 8. WANA via REUTERS
