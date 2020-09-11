Edition:
Fri Sep 11, 2020

Iran holds military drill near Strait of Hormuz

Members of the Iranian army fire missiles during the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, Iran, September 8. Iran's military launched an annual drill in the Gulf near the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway, at a time of high tension between Tehran and Washington. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Member of the Iranian army paratroopers take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, Iran, September 8. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Members of the Iranian army take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, Iran, September 8. The three-day exercise in the eastern side of the strait in the Gulf of Oman is aimed at improving Tehran's military might to confront "foreign threats and any possible invasion," the commander of the maneuver told TV. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A missile is launched during the annual Iranian military drill in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, September 9. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
Members of the Iranian army take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, Iran, September 7. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A missile is launched during the annual Iranian military drill in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, September 9. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
Members of the Iranian army take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, September 7. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Members of the Iranian army take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, September 7. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A member of the Iranian army takes part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, September 7. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Members of the Iranian army take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, September 7. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Members of the Iranian army take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, September 7. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Members of the Iranian army fire missiles during the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, September 7. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A member of the Iranian army takes part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, September 8. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
