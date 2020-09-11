Iran holds military drill near Strait of Hormuz

Members of the Iranian army take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, Iran, September 8. The three-day exercise in the eastern side of the strait in the Gulf of Oman is aimed at improving Tehran's military might to confront "foreign...more

Members of the Iranian army take part in the annual military drill in the Gulf of Oman, Iran, September 8. The three-day exercise in the eastern side of the strait in the Gulf of Oman is aimed at improving Tehran's military might to confront "foreign threats and any possible invasion," the commander of the maneuver told TV. WANA via REUTERS

