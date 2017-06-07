Edition:
Iran parliament attacked

A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
1 / 19
Members of Iranian forces take cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
2 / 19
Members of Iranian forces take cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
3 / 19
Blood is seen at the scene of an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
4 / 19
Women are seen inside the parliament during an attack in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
5 / 19
A woman is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
6 / 19
An Iranian policeman takes cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
7 / 19
A member of Iranian forces aims his weapon during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
8 / 19
Members of Iranian forces run during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
9 / 19
Iranian lawmakers sit inside the parliament during an attack in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
10 / 19
A member of Iranian forces runs during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
11 / 19
Members of Iranian forces are seen during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
12 / 19
Smoke is seen during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
13 / 19
Members of Iranian forces run for cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
14 / 19
A man takes cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
15 / 19
Members of Iranian forces run during a gunmen attack at the parliament's building in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
16 / 19
Members of Iranian civil defence run during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
17 / 19
Members of Iranian forces take position during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
18 / 19
Security forces look out of a window of the parliament's building during a gunmen attack in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
19 / 19
