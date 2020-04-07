Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 7, 2020 | 10:15am EDT

Iran says coronavirus death toll nearing 4,000

An emergency medical staff member sits in an ambulance while transferring a patient with coronavirus to Masih Daneshvari Hospital, in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

An emergency medical staff member sits in an ambulance while transferring a patient with coronavirus to Masih Daneshvari Hospital, in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

A view of beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a center to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus in Tehran, April 4. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

A view of beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a center to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus in Tehran, April 4. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020

Volunteers from the Basij forces spray disinfectant in Enghelab square in Tehran, April 3. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Volunteers from the Basij forces spray disinfectant in Enghelab square in Tehran, April 3. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020

A relative reacts before the burial of journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away due to coronavirus, at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, March 24. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

A relative reacts before the burial of journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away due to coronavirus, at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, March 24. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Emergency medical staff wearing protective suits transfer a patient with coronavirus to Masih Daneshvari Hospital, in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Emergency medical staff wearing protective suits transfer a patient with coronavirus to Masih Daneshvari Hospital, in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

A family wearing protective face masks and gloves walk by the iconic Freedom Square, in Tehran, March 26. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

A family wearing protective face masks and gloves walk by the iconic Freedom Square, in Tehran, March 26. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020

A member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps takes a temperature in a bus at the entrance of Qom, March 24. WANA via REUTERS

A member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps takes a temperature in a bus at the entrance of Qom, March 24. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

Firefighters disinfect the streets ahead of the Iranian New Year holiday in Tehran, March 18. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Firefighters disinfect the streets ahead of the Iranian New Year holiday in Tehran, March 18. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020

Nurses wearing protective suits prepare a patient with coronavirus to be transferred to Masih Daneshvari Hospital, in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Nurses wearing protective suits prepare a patient with coronavirus to be transferred to Masih Daneshvari Hospital, in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

An Iranian soldier sits in the metro in Tehran, April 2. WANA /Ali Khara via REUTERS

An Iranian soldier sits in the metro in Tehran, April 2. WANA /Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

A member of the emergency medical staff is disinfected after transferring a patient with coronavirus in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

A member of the emergency medical staff is disinfected after transferring a patient with coronavirus in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

A patient with coronavirus lies in bed at the ICU of Sasan Hospital in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

A patient with coronavirus lies in bed at the ICU of Sasan Hospital in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

Firefighters wear protective face masks as they disinfect the streets in Tehran, March 18. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Firefighters wear protective face masks as they disinfect the streets in Tehran, March 18. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020

Emergency medical staff and nurses transfer a patient with coronavirus disease to Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Emergency medical staff and nurses transfer a patient with coronavirus disease to Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

A member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps measures a temperature at the entrance of Qom, March 24. WANA via REUTERS

A member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps measures a temperature at the entrance of Qom, March 24. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

A cleric wearing a protective face mask walks on the street in Qom, March 24. WANA via REUTERS

A cleric wearing a protective face mask walks on the street in Qom, March 24. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

A firefighter disinfects a municipality building in Tehran, March 18. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

A firefighter disinfects a municipality building in Tehran, March 18. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020

A volunteer and his son disinfect a car in Qom, March 24. WANA via REUTERS

A volunteer and his son disinfect a car in Qom, March 24. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

A woman walks at Freedom square in Tehran, March 26. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

A woman walks at Freedom square in Tehran, March 26. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020

Iranian men bury the journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away due to coronavirus, at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, March 24. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Iranian men bury the journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away due to coronavirus, at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, March 24. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020

