Iran says coronavirus death toll nearing 4,000
An emergency medical staff member sits in an ambulance while transferring a patient with coronavirus to Masih Daneshvari Hospital, in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
A view of beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a center to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus in Tehran, April 4. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Volunteers from the Basij forces spray disinfectant in Enghelab square in Tehran, April 3. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
A relative reacts before the burial of journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away due to coronavirus, at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, March 24. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Emergency medical staff wearing protective suits transfer a patient with coronavirus to Masih Daneshvari Hospital, in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
A family wearing protective face masks and gloves walk by the iconic Freedom Square, in Tehran, March 26. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
A member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps takes a temperature in a bus at the entrance of Qom, March 24. WANA via REUTERS
Firefighters disinfect the streets ahead of the Iranian New Year holiday in Tehran, March 18. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Nurses wearing protective suits prepare a patient with coronavirus to be transferred to Masih Daneshvari Hospital, in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
An Iranian soldier sits in the metro in Tehran, April 2. WANA /Ali Khara via REUTERS
A member of the emergency medical staff is disinfected after transferring a patient with coronavirus in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
A patient with coronavirus lies in bed at the ICU of Sasan Hospital in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Firefighters wear protective face masks as they disinfect the streets in Tehran, March 18. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Emergency medical staff and nurses transfer a patient with coronavirus disease to Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
A member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps measures a temperature at the entrance of Qom, March 24. WANA via REUTERS
A cleric wearing a protective face mask walks on the street in Qom, March 24. WANA via REUTERS
A firefighter disinfects a municipality building in Tehran, March 18. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
A volunteer and his son disinfect a car in Qom, March 24. WANA via REUTERS
A woman walks at Freedom square in Tehran, March 26. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Iranian men bury the journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away due to coronavirus, at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, March 24. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Torn between duty and fear, an Italian doctor fights coronavirus
Cecilia Bartalena, a doctor treating coronavirus victims, lives in terror - torn between the oath she has taken to heal the sick and the fear that she might...
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
People minimize contact and keep a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows
People self-isolate together, finding communities with neighbors from their balconies, windows and rooftops.
On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as medical workers and cleaners battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
MORE IN PICTURES
Spain grapples with coronavirus
Barring Italy, the coronavirus has killed more people in Spain than anywhere else, overloading the public health system and triggering a lockdown that has brought economic activity to a virtual standstill.
Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls
Wisconsin voters faced long lines at limited polling locations on Tuesday, as the Midwestern state's presidential primary and local elections moved ahead despite mounting fears about the coronavirus outbreak.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.
UK on lockdown as Boris Johnson in ICU
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted into intensive care just as the United Kingdom, now in its third week of virtual lockdown, enters what scientists say will be the most deadly phase of the pandemic which has already killed more than 6,000 people in the country.
Lockdown easing, traumatized Wuhan residents venture outside
On Wednesday, Wuhan will finally start to lift a lockdown that has trapped millions for more than two months after the Chinese industrial powerhouse became the epicenter of a global coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads
The United States is preparing for what one official called the 'peak death week' of the coronavirus.
Torn between duty and fear, an Italian doctor fights coronavirus
Cecilia Bartalena, a doctor treating coronavirus victims, lives in terror - torn between the oath she has taken to heal the sick and the fear that she might infect the people she loves.
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
People minimize contact and keep a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows
People self-isolate together, finding communities with neighbors from their balconies, windows and rooftops.