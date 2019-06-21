Iran shows purported wreckage of downed U.S. drone

An undated U.S. Air Force handout photo of a RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned (drone) aircraft. The Global Hawk drone, made by Northrop Grumman Corp, is used for intelligence-gathering over water and coastal areas, and costs around $130 million, according to industry experts. The drone is designed to gather near real-time, high-resolution images in all types of weather and during day and night. It is considered to be one of the U.S. military's most sophisticated unmanned aircraft, according to an Air Force statement of the aircraft's capabilities. U.S. Air Force/Bobbi Zapka/Handout/Files via REUTERS

