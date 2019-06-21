Iran shows purported wreckage of downed U.S. drone
The purported wreckage of an American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2019. Iranian authorities showed debris that they said were retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone. The head of the...more
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A still image from surveillance video provided by the U.S. military shows what they say is a drone being shot down over the Strait of Hormuz, June 20. U.S. Department of Defense/Handout via REUTERS
A "3 Khordad" system, which is said to had been used to shoot down a U.S. military drone, according to IRINN, is being launched in this screen grab taken from an undated video. IRINN/Reuters TV via REUTERS
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
The purported retrieved sections of a downed U.S. drone are shown on Iranian state television in an unidentified location, June 21. IRINN/Reuters TV via REUTERS
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
An undated U.S. Air Force handout photo of a RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned (drone) aircraft. The Global Hawk drone, made by Northrop Grumman Corp, is used for intelligence-gathering over water and coastal areas, and costs around $130 million, according...more
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen near a "3 Khordad" system which is said to had been used to shoot down a U.S. military drone, according to news agency Fars, in this undated handout picture. Fars news/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Air Force maintainers prepare a RQ-4A Global Hawk for takeoff at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, December 2, 2010. Courtesy Eric Harris/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
