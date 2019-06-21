Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 21, 2019 | 10:35am EDT

Iran shows purported wreckage of downed U.S. drone

The purported wreckage of an American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2019. Iranian authorities showed debris that they said were retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone. The head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division said the debris proved the drone was over Iranian territorial waters when it was shot down. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

The purported wreckage of an American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2019. Iranian authorities showed debris that they said were retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone. The head of the...more

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The purported wreckage of an American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2019. Iranian authorities showed debris that they said were retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone. The head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division said the debris proved the drone was over Iranian territorial waters when it was shot down. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 15
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
A still image from surveillance video provided by the U.S. military shows what they say is a drone being shot down over the Strait of Hormuz, June 20. U.S. Department of Defense/Handout via REUTERS

A still image from surveillance video provided by the U.S. military shows what they say is a drone being shot down over the Strait of Hormuz, June 20. U.S. Department of Defense/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A still image from surveillance video provided by the U.S. military shows what they say is a drone being shot down over the Strait of Hormuz, June 20. U.S. Department of Defense/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 15
A "3 Khordad" system, which is said to had been used to shoot down a U.S. military drone, according to IRINN, is being launched in this screen grab taken from an undated video. IRINN/Reuters TV via REUTERS

A "3 Khordad" system, which is said to had been used to shoot down a U.S. military drone, according to IRINN, is being launched in this screen grab taken from an undated video. IRINN/Reuters TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A "3 Khordad" system, which is said to had been used to shoot down a U.S. military drone, according to IRINN, is being launched in this screen grab taken from an undated video. IRINN/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Close
4 / 15
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 15
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 15
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 15
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 15
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 15
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 15
The purported retrieved sections of a downed U.S. drone are shown on Iranian state television in an unidentified location, June 21. IRINN/Reuters TV via REUTERS

The purported retrieved sections of a downed U.S. drone are shown on Iranian state television in an unidentified location, June 21. IRINN/Reuters TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The purported retrieved sections of a downed U.S. drone are shown on Iranian state television in an unidentified location, June 21. IRINN/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Close
11 / 15
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran, June 21. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 15
An undated U.S. Air Force handout photo of a RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned (drone) aircraft. The Global Hawk drone, made by Northrop Grumman Corp, is used for intelligence-gathering over water and coastal areas, and costs around $130 million, according to industry experts. The drone is designed to gather near real-time, high-resolution images in all types of weather and during day and night. It is considered to be one of the U.S. military's most sophisticated unmanned aircraft, according to an Air Force statement of the aircraft's capabilities. U.S. Air Force/Bobbi Zapka/Handout/Files via REUTERS

An undated U.S. Air Force handout photo of a RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned (drone) aircraft. The Global Hawk drone, made by Northrop Grumman Corp, is used for intelligence-gathering over water and coastal areas, and costs around $130 million, according...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
An undated U.S. Air Force handout photo of a RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned (drone) aircraft. The Global Hawk drone, made by Northrop Grumman Corp, is used for intelligence-gathering over water and coastal areas, and costs around $130 million, according to industry experts. The drone is designed to gather near real-time, high-resolution images in all types of weather and during day and night. It is considered to be one of the U.S. military's most sophisticated unmanned aircraft, according to an Air Force statement of the aircraft's capabilities. U.S. Air Force/Bobbi Zapka/Handout/Files via REUTERS
Close
13 / 15
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen near a "3 Khordad" system which is said to had been used to shoot down a U.S. military drone, according to news agency Fars, in this undated handout picture. Fars news/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen near a "3 Khordad" system which is said to had been used to shoot down a U.S. military drone, according to news agency Fars, in this undated handout picture. Fars news/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen near a "3 Khordad" system which is said to had been used to shoot down a U.S. military drone, according to news agency Fars, in this undated handout picture. Fars news/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 15
U.S. Air Force maintainers prepare a RQ-4A Global Hawk for takeoff at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, December 2, 2010. Courtesy Eric Harris/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. Air Force maintainers prepare a RQ-4A Global Hawk for takeoff at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, December 2, 2010. Courtesy Eric Harris/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
U.S. Air Force maintainers prepare a RQ-4A Global Hawk for takeoff at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, December 2, 2010. Courtesy Eric Harris/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Summer solstice

Summer solstice

Next Slideshows

Summer solstice

Summer solstice

Revellers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.

7:30am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 20 2019
Women's World Cup: Day 14

Women's World Cup: Day 14

Highlights from June 20 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Jun 20 2019
Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

To mark WorldPride, drag queens in Times Square set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa.

Jun 20 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Chinese tourists flock to lake to recreate viral photos

Chinese tourists flock to lake to recreate viral photos

Chinese tourists are flocking to a lake in southwest Yunnan province to recreate photos that have gone viral on social media, the country's latest selfie craze.

China's Xi wraps up lavish North Korea visit

China's Xi wraps up lavish North Korea visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping's two-day visit to North Korea was the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years.

Summer solstice

Summer solstice

Revellers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Women's World Cup: Day 14

Women's World Cup: Day 14

Highlights from June 20 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

To mark WorldPride, drag queens in Times Square set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa.

Far from home on World Refugee Day

Far from home on World Refugee Day

Refugees around the world on World Refugees Day.

Where do the most refugees come from?

Where do the most refugees come from?

Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations. On World Refugee Day, a look at where they come from.

Which countries take in the most refugees?

Which countries take in the most refugees?

Developing countries shoulder a disproportionate amount of responsibility for hosting refugees, according to the UNHCR. On World Refugee Day, a look at which countries take in the most refugees.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast