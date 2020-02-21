Iran votes
Women line up before they cast their vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Iranians voted on Friday in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten...more
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020.Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS
Iranians show their ink-stained fingers after they cast their votes during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Poll workers stamp passports during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranians wait in line to vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, a parliamentary candidate, casts his vote at a mosque in downtown Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Hamed Malekpour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
A woman shows her ink-stained finger after she cast her vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Men wear face masks during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A poll worker checks the ID of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has arrived to cast his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS
Poll workers are seen during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A man casts his vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A woman selects her candidates during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranians select their candidates during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Official Presidential website/Handout via REUTERS
A man casts his vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to cast his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020.Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS
An Iranian checks the names of candidates during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020.Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS
