Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 21, 2020 | 9:35am EST

Iran votes

Women line up before they cast their vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Iranians voted on Friday in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten their grip on power as the country faces mounting U.S. pressure over its nuclear program and growing discontent at home. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Women line up before they cast their vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Iranians voted on Friday in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten...more

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Women line up before they cast their vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Iranians voted on Friday in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten their grip on power as the country faces mounting U.S. pressure over its nuclear program and growing discontent at home. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
1 / 18
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020.Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020.Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020.Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 18
Iranians show their ink-stained fingers after they cast their votes during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranians show their ink-stained fingers after they cast their votes during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Iranians show their ink-stained fingers after they cast their votes during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
3 / 18
Poll workers stamp passports during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Poll workers stamp passports during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Poll workers stamp passports during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
4 / 18
Iranians wait in line to vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranians wait in line to vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Iranians wait in line to vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
5 / 18
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, a parliamentary candidate, casts his vote at a mosque in downtown Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Hamed Malekpour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, a parliamentary candidate, casts his vote at a mosque in downtown Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Hamed Malekpour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, a parliamentary candidate, casts his vote at a mosque in downtown Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Hamed Malekpour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Close
6 / 18
A woman shows her ink-stained finger after she cast her vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A woman shows her ink-stained finger after she cast her vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A woman shows her ink-stained finger after she cast her vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
7 / 18
Men wear face masks during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Men wear face masks during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Men wear face masks during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
8 / 18
A poll worker checks the ID of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has arrived to cast his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

A poll worker checks the ID of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has arrived to cast his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A poll worker checks the ID of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has arrived to cast his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 18
Poll workers are seen during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Poll workers are seen during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Poll workers are seen during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
10 / 18
A man casts his vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A man casts his vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A man casts his vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
11 / 18
A woman selects her candidates during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A woman selects her candidates during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A woman selects her candidates during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
12 / 18
Iranians select their candidates during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranians select their candidates during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Iranians select their candidates during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
13 / 18
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Official Presidential website/Handout via REUTERS

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Official Presidential website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Official Presidential website/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 18
A man casts his vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A man casts his vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A man casts his vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
15 / 18
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to cast his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020.Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to cast his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020.Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to cast his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020.Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 18
An Iranian checks the names of candidates during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

An Iranian checks the names of candidates during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
An Iranian checks the names of candidates during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
17 / 18
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020.Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020.Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020.Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Iran gears up for election

Iran gears up for election

Next Slideshows

Iran gears up for election

Iran gears up for election

Iran holds a parliamentary election on Friday, a vote seen as a litmus test of the popularity of the clerical establishment amid growing isolation on the global...

Feb 20 2020
Deadly shootings at shisha bars in Germany

Deadly shootings at shisha bars in Germany

A man suspected of shooting dead nine people in shisha bars in the German town of Hanau before killing himself and his mother had posted a manifesto online...

Feb 20 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 20 2020
Democrats campaign in Nevada

Democrats campaign in Nevada

Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on...

Feb 20 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Iran gears up for election

Iran gears up for election

Iran holds a parliamentary election on Friday, a vote seen as a litmus test of the popularity of the clerical establishment amid growing isolation on the global stage and discontent at home over economic hardships.

Deadly shootings at shisha bars in Germany

Deadly shootings at shisha bars in Germany

A man suspected of shooting dead nine people in shisha bars in the German town of Hanau before killing himself and his mother had posted a manifesto online including conspiracy theories and deeply racist views, prosecutors said.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Democrats campaign in Nevada

Democrats campaign in Nevada

Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on Feb. 22.

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.

Residents protest coronavirus evacuees quarantined in Ukraine

Residents protest coronavirus evacuees quarantined in Ukraine

Residents in central Ukraine protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province, fearing they could be infected with the coronavirus despite authorities insisting there is no danger.

Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa

Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa

Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land.

Outrage after young girl murdered in Mexico

Outrage after young girl murdered in Mexico

Protesters take to the street and on social media to demand justice after the murder of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, in Mexico. Her death is the latest in a series of killings that have unleashed outrage over growing violence against women.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast