Iran votes in presidential election
An Iranian woman is seen through a plastic sheet as she waits to vote at a polling station during presidential elections in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to cast his vote during Iranian presidential election in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Official Khamenei Website/Handout via REUTERS
Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi looks on at a polling station during presidential elections in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
An Iranian cleric holds a flower and a document after voting during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
An Iranian woman holds her passport as she shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote during Iranian presidential election at the Iranian consulate, in Najaf, Iraq, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote during Iranian presidential election in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Official Khamenei Website/Handout via REUTERS
Iranians wait to vote at a polling station during presidential elections in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranians wait to vote at a polling station during presidential elections in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
An electoral worker checks documents during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
An Iranian woman holds a document after voting during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian men shake hands as people vote during Iranian presidential election at the Iranian consulate, in Najaf, Iraq, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Electoral staff works during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
An Iranian couple holds documents after voting during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gestures after he votes during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian people check the names of candidates during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
An Iranian woman casts her vote during Iranian presidential election at a polling station at the Iranian consulate, in Najaf, Iraq, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaee ?gestures during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
An Iranian woman holds flowers during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Presidential candidate Abdolnaser Hemmati casts his vote during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
An Iranian woman checks the names of candidates during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
An Iranian man casts his vote during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranians search for their names at a polling station during presidential elections in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
