Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 3, 2020 | 8:30am EST

Iranian commander killed in U.S. air strike

Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, January 3, 2020. Iran threatened to retaliate after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East. Iraqi Security Media Cell via REUTERS

Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, January 3, 2020. Iran threatened to retaliate after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force and architect of its...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, January 3, 2020. Iran threatened to retaliate after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East. Iraqi Security Media Cell via REUTERS
Close
1 / 17
Demonstrators burn the U.S. and British flags during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. Soleimani, a 62-year-old general, was regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani, was also killed in the attack. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Demonstrators burn the U.S. and British flags during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. Soleimani, a 62-year-old general, was regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah...more

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Demonstrators burn the U.S. and British flags during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. Soleimani, a 62-year-old general, was regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani, was also killed in the attack. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
Close
2 / 17
Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, January 3, 2020. The overnight attack, authorized by President Donald Trump, marked a dramatic escalation in a "shadow war" in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and its allies, principally Israel and Saudi Arabia. Iraqi Security Media Cell via REUTERS

Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, January 3, 2020. The overnight attack, authorized by President Donald Trump, marked a dramatic escalation in a "shadow war" in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, January 3, 2020. The overnight attack, authorized by President Donald Trump, marked a dramatic escalation in a "shadow war" in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and its allies, principally Israel and Saudi Arabia. Iraqi Security Media Cell via REUTERS
Close
3 / 17
A demonstrator holds the picture of Qassem Soleimani during a protest in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

A demonstrator holds the picture of Qassem Soleimani during a protest in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
A demonstrator holds the picture of Qassem Soleimani during a protest in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
Close
4 / 17
Demonstrators attend a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Demonstrators attend a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Demonstrators attend a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
Close
5 / 17
Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, January 3, 2020. Iraqi Security Media Cell via REUTERS

Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, January 3, 2020. Iraqi Security Media Cell via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, January 3, 2020. Iraqi Security Media Cell via REUTERS
Close
6 / 17
Iranian cleric Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Khatami delivers a sermon during Friday prayers against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranian cleric Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Khatami delivers a sermon during Friday prayers against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Iranian cleric Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Khatami delivers a sermon during Friday prayers against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
7 / 17
Iranian worshippers chant slogans during Friday prayers against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranian worshippers chant slogans during Friday prayers against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Iranian worshippers chant slogans during Friday prayers against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
8 / 17
People chant slogans during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

People chant slogans during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
People chant slogans during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
Close
9 / 17
Demonstrators attend a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Demonstrators attend a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Demonstrators attend a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
Close
10 / 17
A general view shows a building with an anti-U.S. mural in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A general view shows a building with an anti-U.S. mural in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
A general view shows a building with an anti-U.S. mural in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
11 / 17
Demonstrators react during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Demonstrators react during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Demonstrators react during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
Close
12 / 17
People walk past an anti-U.S. mural on the former U.S. embassy's wall in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

People walk past an anti-U.S. mural on the former U.S. embassy's wall in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
People walk past an anti-U.S. mural on the former U.S. embassy's wall in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
13 / 17
Demonstrators react during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Demonstrators react during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Demonstrators react during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
Close
14 / 17
A demonstrator holds a picture of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

A demonstrator holds a picture of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
A demonstrator holds a picture of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
Close
15 / 17
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrive at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, January 2, 2020. U.S. Army/Staff Sgt. Robert Waters/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrive at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, January 2, 2020. U.S. Army/Staff Sgt. Robert Waters/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrive at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, January 2, 2020. U.S. Army/Staff Sgt. Robert Waters/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 17
U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 19.2, reinforce the U.S. Embassy Compound in Baghdad, Iraq, January 2, 2020. U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Kyle C. Talbot/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 19.2, reinforce the U.S. Embassy Compound in Baghdad, Iraq, January 2, 2020. U.S. Marine...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 19.2, reinforce the U.S. Embassy Compound in Baghdad, Iraq, January 2, 2020. U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Kyle C. Talbot/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Photos of the month: December

Photos of the month: December

Next Slideshows

Photos of the month: December

Photos of the month: December

Our top photos from the past month.

Jan 02 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 02 2020
Who might argue the case for Trump impeachment in the Senate?

Who might argue the case for Trump impeachment in the Senate?

When the Senate begins the trial to consider impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, a handful of lawmakers from the House of Representatives will...

Jan 02 2020
Deadly wildfires in Australia

Deadly wildfires in Australia

At least 15 people are now believed to have died in deadly bushfires, while scores of people remain missing after weeks of fires that have ripped through...

Jan 02 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the month: December

Photos of the month: December

Our top photos from the past month.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Who might argue the case for Trump impeachment in the Senate?

Who might argue the case for Trump impeachment in the Senate?

When the Senate begins the trial to consider impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, a handful of lawmakers from the House of Representatives will act as prosecutors to lay out the case against the president. Here are some of the lawmakers seen as leading candidates.

Deadly wildfires in Australia

Deadly wildfires in Australia

At least 15 people are now believed to have died in deadly bushfires, while scores of people remain missing after weeks of fires that have ripped through Australia's east coast, much of which is tinder-dry after three years of drought.

Counting critters at the London Zoo

Counting critters at the London Zoo

Keepers at the London Zoo carry out the annual stock-taking.

Hong Kong citizens march on New Year's Day

Hong Kong citizens march on New Year's Day

A march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on New Year's Day spiraled into chaotic scenes as police fired several rounds of tear gas and water cannon at crowds including families before halting the event.

Taking the New Year plunge

Taking the New Year plunge

Revelers around the world start 2020 with chilly New Year's Day swims.

Ringing in 2020

Ringing in 2020

Revelers around the world celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2020.

New Year's Eve protests in Hong Kong

New Year's Eve protests in Hong Kong

Thousands of Hong Kong revelers welcomed in 2020 on neon-lit promenades along the picturesque Victoria Harbour, breaking into pro-democracy chants as the clocks struck midnight after more than half a year of often violent unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast