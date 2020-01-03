Iranian commander killed in U.S. air strike

Demonstrators burn the U.S. and British flags during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. Soleimani, a 62-year-old general, was regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah...more

Demonstrators burn the U.S. and British flags during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. Soleimani, a 62-year-old general, was regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani, was also killed in the attack. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Close