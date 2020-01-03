Iranian commander killed in U.S. air strike
Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, January 3, 2020. Iran threatened to retaliate after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force and architect of its...more
Demonstrators burn the U.S. and British flags during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. Soleimani, a 62-year-old general, was regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah...more
Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, January 3, 2020. The overnight attack, authorized by President Donald Trump, marked a dramatic escalation in a "shadow war" in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and...more
A demonstrator holds the picture of Qassem Soleimani during a protest in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
Demonstrators attend a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, January 3, 2020. Iraqi Security Media Cell via REUTERS
Iranian cleric Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Khatami delivers a sermon during Friday prayers against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian worshippers chant slogans during Friday prayers against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
People chant slogans during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
Demonstrators attend a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
A general view shows a building with an anti-U.S. mural in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Demonstrators react during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
People walk past an anti-U.S. mural on the former U.S. embassy's wall in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Demonstrators react during a protest against the killing of Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
A demonstrator holds a picture of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrive at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, January 2, 2020. U.S. Army/Staff Sgt. Robert Waters/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 19.2, reinforce the U.S. Embassy Compound in Baghdad, Iraq, January 2, 2020. U.S. Marine...more
