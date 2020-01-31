Iranian factory makes U.S. and Israel flags to burn
Business is booming at Iran's largest flag factory, in Khomein City, which makes U.S., British and Israeli flags for Iranian protesters to burn. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
At the factory in the town southwest of the capital Tehran, young men and women print the flags by hand then hang them up to dry. The factory produces about 2,000 U.S. and Israeli flags a month in its busiest periods, and more than 1.5 million square...more
Tensions between the United States and Iran have reached the highest level in decades after top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Iran to retaliate with a missile attack...more
Ghasem Ghanjani, who owns the Diba Parcham flag factory, said: "We have no problem with the American and British people. We have (a) problem with their governors. We have (a) problem with their presidents, with the wrong policy they have ... The...more
Demonstrators burn Israeli and U.S. flags during a protest over the death of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 3, 2020. In state-sponsored rallies and protests in Iran, demonstrators regularly burn the flags of Israel, U.S....more
For hardliners, anti-American sentiment has always been central to Iran's Islamic revolution, and Iran's clerical rulers continue to denounce the United States as the Great Satan. Last November, however, many Iranians took to the streets to protest...more
An Iranian employee works at a flag factory in Khomein City. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Rezaei, a quality control manager, who declined to give her first name, said, "compared to the cowardly actions of the United States, such as General Soleimani's assassination, this (burning an American flag) is a minimal thing against them. This is...more
Iranian workers collect U.S. flags after making them at a flag factory in Khomein City. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian workers sew flags at a flag manufacturing shop in Khomein City. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian workers make altered Israeli flags in Khomein City. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
U.S. flags hang at a flag factory in Khomein City. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian workers make U.S. flags in Khomein City. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
An Iranian worker makes U.S. flags at a large flag factory which creates them and Israeli flags for Iranian protesters to burn in Khomein City, Iran January 28, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
U.S. and altered Israeli flags hang at a flag factory in Khomein City. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
