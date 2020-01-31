Iranian factory makes U.S. and Israel flags to burn

Ghasem Ghanjani, who owns the Diba Parcham flag factory, said: "We have no problem with the American and British people. We have (a) problem with their governors. We have (a) problem with their presidents, with the wrong policy they have ... The...more

Ghasem Ghanjani, who owns the Diba Parcham flag factory, said: "We have no problem with the American and British people. We have (a) problem with their governors. We have (a) problem with their presidents, with the wrong policy they have ... The people of America and Israel know that we have no problem with them. If people burn the flags of these countries at different rallies, it is only to show their protest." Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

