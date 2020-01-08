Iranian missiles target U.S. troops in Iraq
What is said to be missiles are seen in the night sky, after Iran fired missiles on Iraqi air bases hosting U.S.-led coalition forces. Iran Press/via REUTERS
A field hit by an Iranian missile, according to local media, is seen near Erbil, Iraq, January 8. Blesa Shaways/via REUTERS
People celebrate after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran, January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Residents look at a crater caused by a missile launched by Iran on U.S.-led coalition forces on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq, January 8. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A man looks at a shattered glass window of a shop, caused by a missile launched by Iran, on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq, January 8. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A man holds a picture of late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, as people celebrate in the street after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran, January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Debris is seen on a field hit by an Iranian missile, according to local media, near Erbil, Iraq, January 8. Blesa Shaways/via REUTERS
A man holds a picture of late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, as people celebrate in the street after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran, January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Residents look at a crater caused by a missile launched by Iran on U.S.-led coalition forces on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq, January 8. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
People gesture as they celebrate in the street after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran, January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
People hold a Palestinian and Iranian flags as they celebrate in the street after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran, January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
