Pictures | Wed Jan 8, 2020 | 11:30am EST

Iranian missiles target U.S. troops in Iraq

What is said to be missiles are seen in the night sky, after Iran fired missiles on Iraqi air bases hosting U.S.-led coalition forces. Iran Press/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A field hit by an Iranian missile, according to local media, is seen near Erbil, Iraq, January 8. Blesa Shaways/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
People celebrate after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran, January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Residents look at a crater caused by a missile launched by Iran on U.S.-led coalition forces on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq, January 8. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A man looks at a shattered glass window of a shop, caused by a missile launched by Iran, on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq, January 8. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A man holds a picture of late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, as people celebrate in the street after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran, January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Debris is seen on a field hit by an Iranian missile, according to local media, near Erbil, Iraq, January 8. Blesa Shaways/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A man holds a picture of late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, as people celebrate in the street after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran, January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Residents look at a crater caused by a missile launched by Iran on U.S.-led coalition forces on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq, January 8. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
People gesture as they celebrate in the street after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran, January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
People hold a Palestinian and Iranian flags as they celebrate in the street after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran, January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
