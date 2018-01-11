Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Rescue ships work to extinguish the fire on the Panama-registered Sanchi tanker carrying Iranian oil, which went ablaze after a collision with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea. Rescue boats resumed their search in choppy waters for any...more

Rescue ships work to extinguish the fire on the Panama-registered Sanchi tanker carrying Iranian oil, which went ablaze after a collision with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea. Rescue boats resumed their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into flames on the weekend. China Daily via REUTERS

