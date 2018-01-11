Edition:
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Rescue ships work to extinguish the fire on the Panama-registered Sanchi tanker carrying Iranian oil, which went ablaze after a collision with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea. Rescue boats resumed their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into flames on the weekend. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Smoke is seen from the Sanchi tanker carrying Iranian oil, which went ablaze after a collision with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea. China's Ministry of Transport/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
The Panama-registered Sanchi tanker ablaze in open waters, after colliding with a Chinese bulk ship. Korea Coast Guard/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
The tanker Sanchi, run by Iran�s top oil shipping operator, National Iranian Tanker Co, collided on Saturday with the CF Crystal, carrying grain from the United States, about 160 nautical miles off China�s coast near Shanghai and the mouth of the Yangtze River Delta. China's Ministry of Transport/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
The Sanchi was carrying 136,000 tonnes of condensate to South Korea, equivalent to about 1 million barrels and worth about $60 million. China Central Television (CCTV) via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Smoke and fire is seen from Panama-registered tanker SANCHI carrying Iranian oil after it collided with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea. China Central Television via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
