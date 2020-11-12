Iranian woman finds modeling career and self-acceptance after acid attack
Masoumeh Ataei sits on a bed at her home in Parand, suburb of Tehran, Iran November 5, 2020. The 37-year-old was the victim of an acid attack about 10 years ago when she was attacked by her former father-in-law after her divorce. Majid...more
She suffered severe burns to her face, body and hands, and lost her vision. She later forgave her former father-in-law, who had been sentenced to qisas (retributive justice), and began a new life. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via...more
Masoumeh, who was a mother of a two-year-old boy at the time of the attack, suffered severe depression for years afterwards, reluctant to go outside or be in a relationship because of her appearance. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via...more
Today, Masoumeh is a well-known model, showcasing the beauty of Iranian traditional clothing. Touching is the only way for her to imagine what she will look like in people's minds. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Modeling has helped her find self-acceptance after the attack. "Beauty is not just in people's appearance, if someone loses her face or has a defect in her face does not mean that she is not beautiful," she said. "Beauty can be defined based on other...more
The modeling industry in Iran has not been officially recognized and models face many restrictions to stay in this business. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
While fame may draw other models into the business, for Masoumeh it is a way to fight against loneliness, create an independent life for herself, break traditional beauty standards and serve as a role model for others who are in her situation. Majid...more
Masoumeh has undergone 38 different surgical operations for her skin in Tehran. Six years ago, with the help of a benefactor, she spent a year in Washington D.C. where she underwent three surgeries on her eyes and skin in an unsuccessful effort to...more
Her recovery is still ongoing: she is receiving treatment for her facial skin and is hopeful more eye surgery can restore her vision in the future. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
In 2019, Iranian parliament passed legislation that steps up punishment for acid attacks and provides more support to survivors of these horrendous acts. The new legislation calls for the "retaliation in kind" of any damage caused to the victims in...more
Some 52 people face acid attacks each year in Iran, in which more than 50% of the victims are women, according to statistics. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Masoumeh models clothing in a fashion workshop in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A photo of Masoumeh before the acid attack is seen at her home in Parand. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Masoumeh has her makeup applied as she models a creation at a fashion workshop in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A combination picture shows Masoumeh before and after the attack. Masoumeh Ataei family/Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Masoumeh models clothing at a fashion workshop in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Masoumeh goes through an old album at her home in Parand. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
