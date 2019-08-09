Iranian woman motorcyclist finds joy on two wheels
Baran Hadizadeh, a female motorcyclist, rides her bike through nature outside of Tehran, Iran August 7, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Baran Hadizadeh rides her motorbike through nature outside of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Baran Hadizadeh wears her motorcycle helmet in Tehran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Baran Hadizadeh gets ready to ride in Tehran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Baran Hadizadeh, seen in a bike mirror, puts on her gloves in Tehran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A biker takes a photo of Baran Hadizadeh on a highway in Tehran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Baran Hadizadeh rides her motorbike in front of a car wash station in Tehran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Baran Hadizadeh rides her bike on a highway in Tehran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Baran Hadizadeh washes her motorbike at a car wash station in Tehran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Baran Hadizadeh repairs her motorbike at a mechanic shop in Tehran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Baran Hadizadeh applies makeup in Tehran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Baran Hadizadeh waters plants in Tehran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Baran Hadizadeh is seen with her uncle at his home in Tehran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Baran Hadizadeh talks to her friend in a cafe in Tehran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Baran Hadizadeh poses for a photo in Tehran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
