Iran's military on parade
Iranian Turkmen popular armed company parade during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran,Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
A naval company drills during the annual military parade in Bandar Abbas, Iran September 22, 2019. ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Missiles are displayed by Iran's army during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
An IRGC officer looks through binoculars on a boat in coastal water during the annual military parade in Bandar Abbas, Iran September 22, 2019. ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Iranian Arab tribe popular forces participate in the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian nomadic popular armed company parade during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran,Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
A marine squadron in coastal waters is seen during the annual military parade in Bandar Abbas, Iran September 22, 2019. ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian Arab tribe popular forces march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran,Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Missiles are displayed by Iran's army during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
