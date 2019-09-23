Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 23, 2019 | 12:55pm EDT

Iran's military on parade

Iranian Turkmen popular armed company parade during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran,Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Iranian Turkmen popular armed company parade during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran,Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Iranian Turkmen popular armed company parade during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran,Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 18
A naval company drills during the annual military parade in Bandar Abbas, Iran September 22, 2019. ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A naval company drills during the annual military parade in Bandar Abbas, Iran September 22, 2019. ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A naval company drills during the annual military parade in Bandar Abbas, Iran September 22, 2019. ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
2 / 18
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 18
Missiles are displayed by Iran's army during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Missiles are displayed by Iran's army during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Missiles are displayed by Iran's army during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
4 / 18
An IRGC officer looks through binoculars on a boat in coastal water during the annual military parade in Bandar Abbas, Iran September 22, 2019. ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

An IRGC officer looks through binoculars on a boat in coastal water during the annual military parade in Bandar Abbas, Iran September 22, 2019. ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
An IRGC officer looks through binoculars on a boat in coastal water during the annual military parade in Bandar Abbas, Iran September 22, 2019. ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
5 / 18
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 18
Iranian Arab tribe popular forces participate in the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranian Arab tribe popular forces participate in the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Iranian Arab tribe popular forces participate in the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
7 / 18
Iranian nomadic popular armed company parade during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran,Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Iranian nomadic popular armed company parade during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran,Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Iranian nomadic popular armed company parade during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran,Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 18
A marine squadron in coastal waters is seen during the annual military parade in Bandar Abbas, Iran September 22, 2019. ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A marine squadron in coastal waters is seen during the annual military parade in Bandar Abbas, Iran September 22, 2019. ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A marine squadron in coastal waters is seen during the annual military parade in Bandar Abbas, Iran September 22, 2019. ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
9 / 18
Iranian Arab tribe popular forces march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran,Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Iranian Arab tribe popular forces march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran,Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Iranian Arab tribe popular forces march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran,Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 18
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 18
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
12 / 18
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 18
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 18
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 18
Missiles are displayed by Iran's army during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Missiles are displayed by Iran's army during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Missiles are displayed by Iran's army during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
16 / 18
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
17 / 18
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Vandalism and tear gas in weekend of Hong Kong protests

Vandalism and tear gas in weekend of Hong Kong protest...

Next Slideshows

Vandalism and tear gas in weekend of Hong Kong protests

Vandalism and tear gas in weekend of Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists vandalized a railway station and shopping mall and police fired tear gas during a weekend of sometimes violent protests.

11:55am EDT
Thomas Cook collapse strands hundreds of thousands of tourists

Thomas Cook collapse strands hundreds of thousands of tourists

Holidaymakers hit by the collapse of Thomas Cook desperately scrambled for information on how to get home, as the demise of the world's oldest tourist firm left...

10:15am EDT
Best of the Emmys

Best of the Emmys

Highlights from the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

9:35am EDT
Emmy red carpet style

Emmy red carpet style

Fashion highlights from the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

12:05am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Climate activists urge action as world leaders meet at U.N.

Climate activists urge action as world leaders meet at U.N.

Days after millions of young people took to the streets worldwide to demand emergency action on climate change, leaders gathered at the United Nations to try to inject fresh momentum into stalling efforts to curb carbon emissions.

Global climate strike

Global climate strike

Hundreds of thousands of students, office workers and other protesters took to the streets across the globe on Friday to demand urgent action to avert an environmental catastrophe from world leaders gathering for a U.N. climate summit.

Nomads clash over cattle in northern Kenya

Nomads clash over cattle in northern Kenya

In northern Kenya, farmers and nomads frequently clash over limited resources. Cows and bulls, not cash, are the most important currency.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Vandalism and tear gas in weekend of Hong Kong protests

Vandalism and tear gas in weekend of Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists vandalized a railway station and shopping mall and police fired tear gas during a weekend of sometimes violent protests.

Thomas Cook collapse strands hundreds of thousands of tourists

Thomas Cook collapse strands hundreds of thousands of tourists

Holidaymakers hit by the collapse of Thomas Cook desperately scrambled for information on how to get home, as the demise of the world's oldest tourist firm left an estimated 600,000 people stranded worldwide.

Best of the Emmys

Best of the Emmys

Highlights from the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Emmy red carpet style

Emmy red carpet style

Fashion highlights from the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near Area 51

Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near Area 51

UFO enthusiasts drawn by alien-themed festivities poured into rural Nevada near the Area 51 U.S. military base, but fears of a mass raid on the remote site or a public safety crisis proved unfounded, with only five people arrested.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast