Iraq government pushes to end protests
An Iraqi demonstrator jumps over burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A general view of Tahrir square as demonstrators take part during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 3. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
An Iraqi demonstrator sits amid burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A supporter of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr known as "blue hats" cleans at the high-rise building, called by Iraqi the Turkish Restaurant Building, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 3. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
University students carry Iraqi flag to express their rejection of the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An Iraqi demonstrator runs between burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr known as "blue hats" are seen at the high-rise building, called by Iraqi the Turkish Restaurant Building, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 3. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A poster depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, is seen reflected in a student's sunglasses during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
University students carry posters depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to express their rejection of him, during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Iraqi demonstrators and university students carry an Iraqi flag during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Iraqi demonstrators and university students carry posters depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to express their rejection of him, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2....more
Iraqi demonstrators and university students carry posters depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to express their rejection of him, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2....more
Iraqi demonstrators and university students burn a poster depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
University students carry a U.N. flag and a sign depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Next Slideshows
Australia's charred landscape
While bushfires are common in Australia, authorities say the current scale of destruction is unprecedented, fuelled by a prolonged drought and record high...
Mourning Kobe Bryant
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter...
MORE IN PICTURES
Super Bowl halftime show
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez lead the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV.
World races to contain coronavirus
Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.
Best of Super Bowl LIV
The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.
Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa
A crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates criss-cross Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears
Chinese cities are largely deserted, with tourist attractions shut and Starbucks coffee shops requiring temperature checks and masks.
Australia's charred landscape
While bushfires are common in Australia, authorities say the current scale of destruction is unprecedented, fuelled by a prolonged drought and record high temperatures that have left eastern regions tinder-dry.