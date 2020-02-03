Edition:
Pictures | Mon Feb 3, 2020 | 11:05am EST

Iraq government pushes to end protests

An Iraqi demonstrator jumps over burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

An Iraqi demonstrator jumps over burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
An Iraqi demonstrator jumps over burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A general view of Tahrir square as demonstrators take part during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 3. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

A general view of Tahrir square as demonstrators take part during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 3. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A general view of Tahrir square as demonstrators take part during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 3. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
An Iraqi demonstrator sits amid burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

An Iraqi demonstrator sits amid burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
An Iraqi demonstrator sits amid burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A supporter of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr known as "blue hats" cleans at the high-rise building, called by Iraqi the Turkish Restaurant Building, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 3. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

A supporter of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr known as "blue hats" cleans at the high-rise building, called by Iraqi the Turkish Restaurant Building, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 3. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A supporter of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr known as "blue hats" cleans at the high-rise building, called by Iraqi the Turkish Restaurant Building, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 3. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
University students carry Iraqi flag to express their rejection of the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

University students carry Iraqi flag to express their rejection of the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
University students carry Iraqi flag to express their rejection of the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An Iraqi demonstrator runs between burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

An Iraqi demonstrator runs between burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
An Iraqi demonstrator runs between burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr known as "blue hats" are seen at the high-rise building, called by Iraqi the Turkish Restaurant Building, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 3. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr known as "blue hats" are seen at the high-rise building, called by Iraqi the Turkish Restaurant Building, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 3. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr known as "blue hats" are seen at the high-rise building, called by Iraqi the Turkish Restaurant Building, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 3. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A poster depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, is seen reflected in a student's sunglasses during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

A poster depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, is seen reflected in a student's sunglasses during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
A poster depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, is seen reflected in a student's sunglasses during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
University students carry posters depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to express their rejection of him, during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

University students carry posters depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to express their rejection of him, during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
University students carry posters depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to express their rejection of him, during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Iraqi demonstrators and university students carry an Iraqi flag during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Iraqi demonstrators and university students carry an Iraqi flag during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Iraqi demonstrators and university students carry an Iraqi flag during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Iraqi demonstrators and university students carry posters depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to express their rejection of him, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Iraqi demonstrators and university students carry posters depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to express their rejection of him, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Iraqi demonstrators and university students carry posters depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to express their rejection of him, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Iraqi demonstrators and university students carry posters depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to express their rejection of him, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Iraqi demonstrators and university students carry posters depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to express their rejection of him, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Iraqi demonstrators and university students carry posters depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to express their rejection of him, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Iraqi demonstrators and university students burn a poster depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Iraqi demonstrators and university students burn a poster depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Iraqi demonstrators and university students burn a poster depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
University students carry a U.N. flag and a sign depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

University students carry a U.N. flag and a sign depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
University students carry a U.N. flag and a sign depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq February 2. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
