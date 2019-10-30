Iraq prime minister's fate in limbo as demonstrators swell
Demonstrators try to put out a tear gas canister during an anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators take cover in front of Iraqi security forces at Al Jumhuriya bridge during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators carry a man affected by tear gas during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators and tuk-tuk drivers take part in anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators hang banners and images of killed protesters during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A demonstrator holds an Iraqi flag as he sits on a building during an anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators and tuk-tuk drivers take part in anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Health crew spray medical fluid on the face of a man who was affected by tear gas during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi flag and religious flags are seen as demonstrators take cover at Al Jumhuriya bridge during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators take part in anti-government protests at Al Jumhuriya bridge in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators shout slogans during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A demonstrator carries an Iraqi flag as he approaches Iraqi security forces during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke of a tear gas canister fired by Iraqi security forces is seen during an anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators play a board game during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators take part in anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
