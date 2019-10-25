Edition:
Fri Oct 25, 2019

Iraq protesters march toward Baghdad's Green Zone

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. At least 21 protesters were killed in Iraq on Friday when security forces used tear gas and an Iranian-backed militia opened fire to try to quell renewed demonstrations against corruption and economic hardship, security sources said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A demonstrator washes his face from tear gas using Coca-Cola during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Iraqi security forces stand in front of demonstrators during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators carry a man who fainted from the effect of tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators are seen on a building carrying Iraqi flags during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators carry a man affected by tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators try to remove the fence during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators carry a man affected by tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A tuk-tuk carries a man who fainted from the effect of tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators put water on the tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Protesters push down concrete walls during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi Security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A woman shouts slogans during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Protesters push down concrete walls during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A demonstrator stands on canister to stop a tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators run during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A woman with Iraqi flag, reacts during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators carry Iraqi flags during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators are seen during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators cover their faces from tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi Security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A demonstrator washes his face using Pepsi from tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi Security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators are seen during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
