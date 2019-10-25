Iraq protesters march toward Baghdad's Green Zone
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. At least 21 protesters were killed in Iraq on Friday when security forces used tear gas and an Iranian-backed militia...more
A demonstrator washes his face from tear gas using Coca-Cola during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces stand in front of demonstrators during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators carry a man who fainted from the effect of tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators are seen on a building carrying Iraqi flags during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators carry a man affected by tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators try to remove the fence during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators carry a man affected by tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tuk-tuk carries a man who fainted from the effect of tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators put water on the tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Protesters push down concrete walls during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi Security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A woman shouts slogans during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Protesters push down concrete walls during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A demonstrator stands on canister to stop a tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators run during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A woman with Iraqi flag, reacts during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators carry Iraqi flags during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators are seen during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators cover their faces from tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi Security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A demonstrator washes his face using Pepsi from tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi Security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators are seen during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Next Slideshows
Funeral for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings
A Who's Who of Democratic leaders past and present gather at the funeral for the son of sharecroppers who served for 22 years in the U.S. House of...
Fast-moving fires near Los Angeles force more than 40,000 to flee
California firefighters on Friday sought to take advantage of a brief lull in high winds behind fast-moving wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than...
Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County
More than 500 homes are under mandatory evacuation orders as the Kincade Fire rages with zero containment in California.
MORE IN PICTURES
Autumn beauty
Scenes of fall foliage around the world.
Australia's Uluru closes to climbers
Australia's Uluru officially closed to climbers for good on Friday, although the last visitors to scale the sacred rock were allowed to stay until sunset, as a permanent ban takes effect after a decades-long fight by indigenous people.
Chile in state of emergency as protests rage
Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country.
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as part of her tour of North America ahead of a U.N.-sponsored climate conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.
Classic cars from Datsun's glory days
Nissan is likely to axe its Datsun brand as it seeks to boost profits by getting smaller, two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos from the frontlines in northeast Syria.
Funeral for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings
A Who's Who of Democratic leaders past and present gather at the funeral for the son of sharecroppers who served for 22 years in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Fast-moving fires near Los Angeles force more than 40,000 to flee
California firefighters on Friday sought to take advantage of a brief lull in high winds behind fast-moving wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than 40,000 residents north of Los Angeles.