Iraq protesters march toward Baghdad's Green Zone

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. At least 21 protesters were killed in Iraq on Friday when security forces used tear gas and an Iranian-backed militia opened fire to try to quell renewed demonstrations against corruption and economic hardship, security sources said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

