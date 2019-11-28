Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf
An Iraqi demonstrator gestures in front of the Iranian consulate, as people gather during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators set fire in front of the Iranian consulate, as they gather during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, November 27. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators set fire in front of the Iranian consulate, as they gather during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, November 27. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of riot police are seen during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, November 27. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A view of the wreckage of two cars that were burnt when Iraqi demonstrators stormed and set fire to the Iranian consulate during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, November 28. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a street during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, November 28. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A view of the Iranian consulate after Iraqi demonstrators stormed and set fire to the building during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, November 28. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a street during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, November 28. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A view of the Iranian consulate after Iraqi demonstrators stormed and set fire to the building during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, November 28. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A protester holds an Iraqi flag amid a cloud of smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, November 26. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A view of the Iranian consulate after Iraqi demonstrators stormed and set fire to the building during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, November 28. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An Iraqi boy runs between burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, November 27. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A view of the Iranian consulate after Iraqi demonstrators stormed and set fire to the building during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, November 28. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a street during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, November 27. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A view of the Iranian consulate after Iraqi demonstrators stormed and set fire to the building during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, November 28. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
