Iraq protesters wage Battle of the Bridges

Demonstrators and tuk-tuk drivers are seen on a bridge in Baghdad, November 4, 2019. Since defeating Islamic State in 2017, Iraq has enjoyed two years of comparative stability. But despite its oil wealth, many people live in poverty with limited access to clean water, electricity, healthcare or education. The root cause of grievances is the sectarian power-sharing system of governance introduced after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion. Many see political elites as subservient to one or another of Baghdad's main allies, the United States and Iran, who use Iraq as a proxy in a struggle for regional influence. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

