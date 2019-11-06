Edition:
Iraq protesters wage Battle of the Bridges

Iraqi demonstrators block Al-Sanak Bridge during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 4, 2019. Baghdad's main bridges have become focal points of anti-government demonstrations as protesters block them in an effort to bring the country to a standstill. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Smoke rises as Iraqi demonstrators scuffle with riot police at Al Jumhuriya bridge in Baghdad, November 5, 2019. Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters in central Baghdad on Wednesday, killing one person, as the biggest wave of anti-government demonstrations in decades spread out across the capital. The shootings took place on or near three of Baghdad's main bridges - Ahrar, Shuhada, and Bab al-Muadham. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators climb Al Jumhuriya bridge in Baghdad, November 3, 2019. More than 260 Iraqis have been killed since the start of October in the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. Protesters are demanding the overthrow of a political class seen as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Demonstrators and tuk-tuk drivers are seen on a bridge in Baghdad, November 4, 2019. Since defeating Islamic State in 2017, Iraq has enjoyed two years of comparative stability. But despite its oil wealth, many people live in poverty with limited access to clean water, electricity, healthcare or education. The root cause of grievances is the sectarian power-sharing system of governance introduced after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion. Many see political elites as subservient to one or another of Baghdad's main allies, the United States and Iran, who use Iraq as a proxy in a struggle for regional influence. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators carry away a boy affected by tear gas in Baghdad, November 3, 2019. Protesters are now escalating their tactics, saying civil disobedience is their only recourse and calling for strikes as the government of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, in office for a year, has found no response to the protests. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Demonstrators take cover in front of Iraqi security forces at Al Jumhuriya bridge during anti-government protests in Baghdad, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Smoke rises as Iraqi demonstrators scuffle with riot police at Al Jumhuriya bridge in Baghdad, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
An Iraqi demonstrator uses a slingshot under Al Jumhuriya bridge in Baghdad, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators fire flares towards riot police at Al Jumhuriya in Baghdad, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Iraqi flag and religious flags are seen as demonstrators take cover at Al Jumhuriya bridge during anti-government protests in Baghdad, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators sit under a bridge as they attend an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Demonstrators block Al Shuhada bridge during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Riot police stand at Al Shuhada bridge in Baghdad, Iraq November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators climb Al Jumhuriya bridge in Baghdad, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Demonstrators block Ahrar bridge in Baghdad, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Riot police and security forces are seen at Al Jumariyah Bridge in Baghdad, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators are seen on a bridge in Baghdad, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
An Iraqi demonstrator cleans the ground on a bridge in front of Iraqi security forces in Baghdad, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators sleep on Al-Sanak Bridge in Baghdad, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Iraqi army forces guard at Al Shuhada bridge in Baghdad, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
