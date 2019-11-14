Iraq protests ramp up after relative calm

An Iraqi demonstrator uses a slingshot during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. After two days of relative calm, three protesters were killed early on Thursday after being struck in the head by tear gas canisters...more

An Iraqi demonstrator uses a slingshot during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. After two days of relative calm, three protesters were killed early on Thursday after being struck in the head by tear gas canisters and a fourth person died in hospital from wounds from a stun bomb fired by security forces, the sources said. The total death toll from the protests now exceeds 300. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Close