Pictures | Thu Nov 14, 2019 | 12:01pm EST

Iraq protests ramp up after relative calm

An Iraqi demonstrator throws a tear-gas during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. At least four protesters were killed and more than 65 wounded on Thursday in clashes with Iraqi security forces who were trying to push them back to their main camp in central Baghdad, police and medical sources said. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
An Iraqi demonstrator throws a tear-gas during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. At least four protesters were killed and more than 65 wounded on Thursday in clashes with Iraqi security forces who were trying to push them back to their main camp in central Baghdad, police and medical sources said. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An Iraqi demonstrator uses a slingshot during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. After two days of relative calm, three protesters were killed early on Thursday after being struck in the head by tear gas canisters and a fourth person died in hospital from wounds from a stun bomb fired by security forces, the sources said. The total death toll from the protests now exceeds 300. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
An Iraqi demonstrator uses a slingshot during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. After two days of relative calm, three protesters were killed early on Thursday after being struck in the head by tear gas canisters and a fourth person died in hospital from wounds from a stun bomb fired by security forces, the sources said. The total death toll from the protests now exceeds 300. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators carry a wounded man during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. At least half of the wounded protesters had sustained injuries from live ammunition, police and medical sources said. Others choked on tear gas or were struck by rubber bullets. Ambulances raced to evacuate those hurt or affected. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators carry a wounded man during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. At least half of the wounded protesters had sustained injuries from live ammunition, police and medical sources said. Others choked on tear gas or were struck by rubber bullets. Ambulances raced to evacuate those hurt or affected. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An Iraqi demonstrator reacts as he walks in front of Iraqi security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
An Iraqi demonstrator reacts as he walks in front of Iraqi security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An Iraqi demonstrator uses a slingshot during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
An Iraqi demonstrator uses a slingshot during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators take part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators take part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators carry a wounded man during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators carry a wounded man during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators use tuk-tuk during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators use tuk-tuk during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An Iraqi demonstrator throws a tear-ga during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
An Iraqi demonstrator throws a tear-ga during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An Iraqi demonstrator runs as he carries a tear-gas canister during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
An Iraqi demonstrator runs as he carries a tear-gas canister during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators take part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators take part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators clash with members of Iraqi security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators clash with members of Iraqi security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 23 dead in Chile.

11:55am EST
Iraq's young protesters vow to never give up

Wearing surgical masks, motorcycle helmets and clothes stained with blood and grime, young Iraqis have been out in their thousands since mass anti-government...

11:00am EST
Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses

Thousands of students barricaded themselves inside campuses at several universities, preparing stockpiles of food, bricks, petrol bombs and other makeshift...

9:05am EST
Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

Reactions to the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing into allegations about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

12:40am EST

2020 candidates sign up for New Hampshire primary

The candidates for the 2020 U.S. presidential election sign their paperwork to compete in the New Hampshire primary.

CMA Awards red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville.

Venice under water

Venice declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 23 dead in Chile.

Best of CMA Awards

Highlights from the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

Iraq's young protesters vow to never give up

Wearing surgical masks, motorcycle helmets and clothes stained with blood and grime, young Iraqis have been out in their thousands since mass anti-government protests kicked off on Oct. 1 in the capital and then quickly spread to the country's south.

Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses

Thousands of students barricaded themselves inside campuses at several universities, preparing stockpiles of food, bricks, petrol bombs and other makeshift weapons as they hunkered down for possible clashes with police.

Rare photographs capture Rolling Stones' humble beginnings

A series of rarely seen black-and-white photographs dating back to the Rolling Stones' first concert tour in 1963 will go on display in east London this month.

Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

Reactions to the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing into allegations about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

