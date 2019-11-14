Iraq protests ramp up after relative calm
An Iraqi demonstrator throws a tear-gas during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. At least four protesters were killed and more than 65 wounded on Thursday in clashes with Iraqi security forces who were trying to...more
An Iraqi demonstrator uses a slingshot during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. After two days of relative calm, three protesters were killed early on Thursday after being struck in the head by tear gas canisters...more
Iraqi demonstrators carry a wounded man during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. At least half of the wounded protesters had sustained injuries from live ammunition, police and medical sources said. Others choked on...more
An Iraqi demonstrator reacts as he walks in front of Iraqi security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An Iraqi demonstrator uses a slingshot during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators take part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators carry a wounded man during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators use tuk-tuk during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An Iraqi demonstrator throws a tear-ga during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An Iraqi demonstrator runs as he carries a tear-gas canister during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators take part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators clash with members of Iraqi security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
