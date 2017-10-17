Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
People gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi security forces takes down a Kurdish flag in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from oil wells, in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi security forces react as they hold a Kurdish flag, in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi flag is seen on a military vehicle at an oil field in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of Iraqi federal forces are seen in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi boys gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi people gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
A military vehicle of Iraqi federal forces enters oil fields in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi federal forces gather to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
A tank of Iraqi army is seen to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi people gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi federal forces gather to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi people gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi Army members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi federal forces gather to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi federal forces gather to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi people gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi federal forces gather near oil fields in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
