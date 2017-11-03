Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 3, 2017 | 10:00am EDT

Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 10
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forcesfighters fire a cannon against Islamic State militants in Al-Qaim. Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants, the Joint Operations Command said on Friday. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forcesfighters fire a cannon against Islamic State militants in Al-Qaim. Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants, the Joint Operations...more

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forcesfighters fire a cannon against Islamic State militants in Al-Qaim. Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants, the Joint Operations Command said on Friday. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 10
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 10
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 10
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 10
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces fighters fire a cannon against Islamic State militants in Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces fighters fire a cannon against Islamic State militants in Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces fighters fire a cannon against Islamic State militants in Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 10
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 10
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces carrying their weapons, advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces carrying their weapons, advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces carrying their weapons, advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 10
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 10
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Tastes of North Korea

Tastes of North Korea

Next Slideshows

Tastes of North Korea

Tastes of North Korea

Street food sold in the informal markets of North Korea.

8:50am EDT
Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

Nov 02 2017
Racing camels in Jordan

Racing camels in Jordan

A day at the racetrack in Wadi Rum, southern Jordan.

Nov 02 2017
Aftermath of New York attack

Aftermath of New York attack

Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.

Nov 01 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Tastes of North Korea

Tastes of North Korea

Street food sold in the informal markets of North Korea.

Getting the iPhone X

Getting the iPhone X

Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple stores as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

North Korea fan club in Tokyo

North Korea fan club in Tokyo

Inside a North Korean fan club in Tokyo.

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Racing camels in Jordan

Racing camels in Jordan

A day at the racetrack in Wadi Rum, southern Jordan.

Astros win World Series

Astros win World Series

The Houston Astros defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win their first World Series title.

Shooting at Colorado Walmart

Shooting at Colorado Walmart

Police in Colorado are searching for a gunman who calmly walked into a Walmart in suburban Denver and opened fire, killing three people before he fled.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast