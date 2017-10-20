Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Kurdish Peshmarga forces are seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A boy sells Iraqi flags on a street in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A vehicle of the Iraqi Federal police is seen on a street in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Kurdish Peshmarga fighters gather north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A man rides a bicycle with Iraqi flag in north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A Kurdish Peshmarga fighter is seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters sit on a military vehicle north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Vehicles of Kurdish Peshmarga Forces are seen near Altun Kupri between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters gather north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters gestures, north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
People walk on a street in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A Kurdish Peshmarga fighter is seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand at a checkpoint, north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Vehicles of Kurdish Peshmarga Forces are seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish Peshmarga forces are seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Next Slideshows
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Thousands of fish die in Paraguay river
Authorities are investigating after thousands of fish turn up dead in Paraguay's Confuso river.
Flooding in Vietnam
Heavy rain triggers floods and landslides in Vietnam.
MORE IN PICTURES
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Testing Trump's border wall
Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.
Quinceanera for kids with cancer
Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.