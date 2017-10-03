Iraqi forces seize base from Islamic State
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces run and cover themselves from a bomb attack outside of Hawija. Iraqi forces and Shi�ite paramilitaries captured an air base from Islamic State on Monday, the army said, gaining a strategic foothold in the north of...more
An Iraqi soldier is seen outside of Hawija, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
A Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members look at the smoke from clashes outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members are seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Iraqi army members gather outside of Hawija, Iraq, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members gather, as smoke rises from clashes behind them, outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
A Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces member is seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
A black sign belonging to Islamic State militants is seen on the road in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Tanks of Iraqi army forces are seen on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi army members and Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces gather in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi children from the village pose on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces members are seen carrying their weapons, outside of Hawija. REUTRS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces members are seen carrying their weapons, outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members gather outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ride in a vehicle on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi civilian carries a white flag next to Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Military vehicles of Iraqi army and Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces are seen on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members are seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces fire a rocket towards Islamic State militants in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi army members and Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces gather in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
