Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 31, 2019 | 9:10am EST

Iraqi protesters attack U.S. embassy

Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set fire to the U.S. Embassy wall to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. Protesters and militia fighters enraged by U.S. air strikes on Iraq staged a violent demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, torching a security post and hurling stones as security forces and embassy guards hit back with stun grenades and tear gas. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set fire to the U.S. Embassy wall to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. Protesters and militia fighters enraged by U.S. air strikes on Iraq staged a violent...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set fire to the U.S. Embassy wall to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. Protesters and militia fighters enraged by U.S. air strikes on Iraq staged a violent demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, torching a security post and hurling stones as security forces and embassy guards hit back with stun grenades and tear gas. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
1 / 22
A protester holds a rock to break a glass window of a security guard building of the U.S. Embassy, as people gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A protester holds a rock to break a glass window of a security guard building of the U.S. Embassy, as people gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
A protester holds a rock to break a glass window of a security guard building of the U.S. Embassy, as people gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
2 / 22
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters try to enter the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters try to enter the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters try to enter the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
3 / 22
Protesters and militia fighters enter the the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Protesters and militia fighters enter the the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Protesters and militia fighters enter the the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
4 / 22
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set the U.S. Embassy wall on fire as they protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set the U.S. Embassy wall on fire as they protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set the U.S. Embassy wall on fire as they protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
5 / 22
U.S. Embassy Security men are seen through a glass window as protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

U.S. Embassy Security men are seen through a glass window as protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
U.S. Embassy Security men are seen through a glass window as protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
6 / 22
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
7 / 22
Qais al-Khazali, leader of the militant group Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces attend a funeral procession of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) members, who were killed by U.S. air strikes in Qaim district, at the Green zone in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Qais al-Khazali, leader of the militant group Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces attend a funeral procession of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) members, who were killed by U.S. air...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Qais al-Khazali, leader of the militant group Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces attend a funeral procession of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) members, who were killed by U.S. air strikes in Qaim district, at the Green zone in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
8 / 22
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
9 / 22
Protesters vandalize a security booth outside of the U.S. Embassy, as people gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Protesters vandalize a security booth outside of the U.S. Embassy, as people gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Protesters vandalize a security booth outside of the U.S. Embassy, as people gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
10 / 22
A Hashd al-Shaabi fighter holds a sign reading "Death to America, death to Israel", during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A Hashd al-Shaabi fighter holds a sign reading "Death to America, death to Israel", during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
A Hashd al-Shaabi fighter holds a sign reading "Death to America, death to Israel", during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
11 / 22
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
12 / 22
A Hashd al-Shaabi fighter holds a sign reading "Close the American embassy otherwise people will close it", as others set fire on the U.S. Embassy wall to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A Hashd al-Shaabi fighter holds a sign reading "Close the American embassy otherwise people will close it", as others set fire on the U.S. Embassy wall to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
A Hashd al-Shaabi fighter holds a sign reading "Close the American embassy otherwise people will close it", as others set fire on the U.S. Embassy wall to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
13 / 22
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
14 / 22
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
15 / 22
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters try to enter the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters try to enter the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters try to enter the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
16 / 22
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set the U.S. Embassy wall on fire as they protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set the U.S. Embassy wall on fire as they protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set the U.S. Embassy wall on fire as they protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
17 / 22
Members of Iraqi security forces stand guard as protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Members of Iraqi security forces stand guard as protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019....more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Members of Iraqi security forces stand guard as protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
18 / 22
Qais al-Khazali, leader of the militant group Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces attend a funeral procession of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) members, who were killed by U.S. air strikes in Qaim district, at the Green zone in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Qais al-Khazali, leader of the militant group Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces attend a funeral procession of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) members, who were killed by U.S. air...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Qais al-Khazali, leader of the militant group Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces attend a funeral procession of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) members, who were killed by U.S. air strikes in Qaim district, at the Green zone in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
19 / 22
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
20 / 22
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
21 / 22
A protester attacks with his shoe a window of the U.S. Embassy, during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A protester attacks with his shoe a window of the U.S. Embassy, during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
A protester attacks with his shoe a window of the U.S. Embassy, during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

1:26am EST
Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

The Chinese-ruled city has been roiled by more than six months of anti-government demonstrations, which began as protests against a hugely unpopular extradition...

12:35am EST
Life in Hong Kong, city of protest

Life in Hong Kong, city of protest

Scenes of daily life amid months of anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong, which began in June as opposition to a now-suspended extradition bill and have...

Dec 30 2019
Knife rampage at rabbi's home in New York

Knife rampage at rabbi's home in New York

An assailant stabbed five people attending a Hanukkah celebration at a Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism.

Dec 29 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Ringing in 2020

Ringing in 2020

Revelers around the world celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2020.

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

The Chinese-ruled city has been roiled by more than six months of anti-government demonstrations, which began as protests against a hugely unpopular extradition bill in June and have broadened into calls for more democracy.

Life in Hong Kong, city of protest

Life in Hong Kong, city of protest

Scenes of daily life amid months of anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong, which began in June as opposition to a now-suspended extradition bill and have since swelled into wider calls for democracy.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photos from the past week.

Knife rampage at rabbi's home in New York

Knife rampage at rabbi's home in New York

An assailant stabbed five people attending a Hanukkah celebration at a Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism.

Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukkah

Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukkah

As sun set on Sunday, Jews across Israel marked the last night of the Hanukkah festival of lights.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Putin's 20 years in power

Putin's 20 years in power

Vladimir Putin was named acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a period spanning two decades.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast