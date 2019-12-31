Iraqi protesters attack U.S. embassy
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set fire to the U.S. Embassy wall to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. Protesters and militia fighters enraged by U.S. air strikes on Iraq staged a violent...more
A protester holds a rock to break a glass window of a security guard building of the U.S. Embassy, as people gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier...more
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters try to enter the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Protesters and militia fighters enter the the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set the U.S. Embassy wall on fire as they protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
U.S. Embassy Security men are seen through a glass window as protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Qais al-Khazali, leader of the militant group Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces attend a funeral procession of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) members, who were killed by U.S. air...more
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Protesters vandalize a security booth outside of the U.S. Embassy, as people gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A Hashd al-Shaabi fighter holds a sign reading "Death to America, death to Israel", during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A Hashd al-Shaabi fighter holds a sign reading "Close the American embassy otherwise people will close it", as others set fire on the U.S. Embassy wall to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad,...more
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters try to enter the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set the U.S. Embassy wall on fire as they protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Members of Iraqi security forces stand guard as protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019....more
Qais al-Khazali, leader of the militant group Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces attend a funeral procession of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) members, who were killed by U.S. air...more
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A protester attacks with his shoe a window of the U.S. Embassy, during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
