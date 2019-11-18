Iraqi protesters retake bridge and block port
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires during the ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq November 18, 2019. Protesters are demanding the overthrow of a political class seen as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests. Unsatisfied by government...more
A general view shows the entrance of Umm Qasr Port, south of Basra, Iraq November 18, 2019. At least 315 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, the largest demonstrations since the fall...more
An Iraqi demonstrator burns tires during the ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Trucks are jammed at the Umm Qasr port, as demonstrators block the entrance during the ongoing anti-government protests, south of Basra, Iraq November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
An Iraqi man rides his motorbike as demonstrators burn tires during the ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A demonstrator shows an empty tear gas canister used during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Demonstrators gesture as they take part in the ongoing anti-government protests at Ahrar bridge in Baghdad, Iraq November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
An Iraqi demonstrator wears a mask near burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators smash concrete walls at Sinak Bridge during the ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Iraqi demonstrators smash concrete walls at Sinak Bridge during the ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Demonstrators gesture as they take part in the ongoing anti-government protests at Ahrar bridge in Baghdad, Iraq November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
An Iraqi demonstrator gestures during the ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Demonstrators clean the road during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Demonstrators rest as they take part in the ongoing anti-government protests at Ahrar bridge in Baghdad, Iraq November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Demonstrators gather at Sinak Bridge during the ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
