Iraqi protesters storm Iranian consulate
Iraqi protesters are seen in front of the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. Protesters stormed the Iranian consulate on Friday and were setting fire to the outer perimeter of the compound, shouting condemnation of Iranian influence over Iraq's...more
Iraqi protesters burn the Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Powerful quake hits Japanese island
A powerful earthquake paralyzes Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides and knocking out power to its 5.3 million residents.
Iraqi protesters torch government building
Protesters set fire to the main government building in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, amid growing unrest over poor basic services.
Brazilian presidential candidate stabbed
The run-up to a presidential election in Brazil plunged into chaos after a knife attack on far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro put the frontrunner in intensive care just a month before the vote.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Rare scenes from the North Korean capital ahead of the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.
Starbucks's first Italian cafe
Around 200 people queued outside the first Starbucks cafe in Italy as the world s biggest coffee chain faces one of its toughest tests yet with an upmarket roastery in the center of Milan.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Getting greasy at Cascamorras Festival
The festival was inspired by a dispute between the Spanish town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras from Guadix, sent to Baza to recover the statue, attempt to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue while Baza s residents attempt to make them as dirty as possible.