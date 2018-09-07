Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 7, 2018 | 1:00pm EDT

Iraqi protesters storm Iranian consulate

Iraqi protesters are seen in front of the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. Protesters stormed the Iranian consulate on Friday and were setting fire to the outer perimeter of the compound, shouting condemnation of Iranian influence over Iraq's political parties. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Iraqi protesters are seen in front of the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. Protesters stormed the Iranian consulate on Friday and were setting fire to the outer perimeter of the compound, shouting condemnation of Iranian influence over Iraq's...more

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Iraqi protesters are seen in front of the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. Protesters stormed the Iranian consulate on Friday and were setting fire to the outer perimeter of the compound, shouting condemnation of Iranian influence over Iraq's political parties. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Close
1 / 8
Iraqi protesters burn the Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Iraqi protesters burn the Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Iraqi protesters burn the Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Close
2 / 8
An Iraqi protester gestures in front of the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

An Iraqi protester gestures in front of the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
An Iraqi protester gestures in front of the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Close
3 / 8
An Iraqi protester gestures in front of the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

An Iraqi protester gestures in front of the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
An Iraqi protester gestures in front of the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Close
4 / 8
Iraqi protesters are seen near the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Iraqi protesters are seen near the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Iraqi protesters are seen near the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Close
5 / 8
Iraqi protesters are seen near the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Iraqi protesters are seen near the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Iraqi protesters are seen near the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Close
6 / 8
Iraqi protesters are seen near the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Iraqi protesters are seen near the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Iraqi protesters are seen near the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Close
7 / 8
Iraqi protesters are seen near the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Iraqi protesters are seen near the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Iraqi protesters are seen near the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Powerful quake hits Japanese island

Powerful quake hits Japanese island

Next Slideshows

Powerful quake hits Japanese island

Powerful quake hits Japanese island

A powerful earthquake paralyzes Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides and knocking out power to its 5.3 million residents.

9:50am EDT
Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

9:30am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

7:00am EDT
Iraqi protesters torch government building

Iraqi protesters torch government building

Protesters set fire to the main government building in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, amid growing unrest over poor basic services.

Sep 06 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Brazilian presidential candidate stabbed

Brazilian presidential candidate stabbed

The run-up to a presidential election in Brazil plunged into chaos after a knife attack on far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro put the frontrunner in intensive care just a month before the vote.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Rare scenes from the North Korean capital ahead of the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.

Starbucks's first Italian cafe

Starbucks's first Italian cafe

Around 200 people queued outside the first Starbucks cafe in Italy as the world s biggest coffee chain faces one of its toughest tests yet with an upmarket roastery in the center of Milan.

Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Powerful quake hits Japanese island

Powerful quake hits Japanese island

A powerful earthquake paralyzes Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides and knocking out power to its 5.3 million residents.

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Iraqi protesters torch government building

Iraqi protesters torch government building

Protesters set fire to the main government building in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, amid growing unrest over poor basic services.

Getting greasy at Cascamorras Festival

Getting greasy at Cascamorras Festival

The festival was inspired by a dispute between the Spanish town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras from Guadix, sent to Baza to recover the statue, attempt to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue while Baza s residents attempt to make them as dirty as possible.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast