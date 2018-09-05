Iraqi protesters torch government building
Iraqi protesters stand on concrete blast walls during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra. Protesters set fire to the main government building in the southern Iraqi city of Basra amid growing unrest over poor basic...more
Iraqi people walk near government buildings in Basra. Frustrations were once again focused on the provincial governorate building, where thousands of people gathered, throwing stones and trying to break down concrete barriers. REUTERS/Essam...more
Iraqi protesters gather during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Protesters push down concrete blast walls of the government office building in Basra. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Protesters push down concrete blast walls of the government office building in Basra. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi protesters run from teargas during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi protesters run during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Protesters stand in front of Iraqi security forces during a protest in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Iraqi protesters run during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Protesters push down concrete blast walls for the building of the government office in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Iraqi protesters run during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
