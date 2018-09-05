Edition:
Wed Sep 5, 2018 | 4:06pm EDT

Iraqi protesters torch government building

Iraqi protesters stand on concrete blast walls during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra. Protesters set fire to the main government building in the southern Iraqi city of Basra amid growing unrest over poor basic services. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
1 / 11
Iraqi people walk near government buildings in Basra. Frustrations were once again focused on the provincial governorate building, where thousands of people gathered, throwing stones and trying to break down concrete barriers. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
2 / 11
Iraqi protesters gather during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
3 / 11
Protesters push down concrete blast walls of the government office building in Basra. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
4 / 11
Protesters push down concrete blast walls of the government office building in Basra. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
5 / 11
Iraqi protesters run from teargas during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
6 / 11
Iraqi protesters run during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
7 / 11
Protesters stand in front of Iraqi security forces during a protest in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
8 / 11
Iraqi protesters run during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
9 / 11
Protesters push down concrete blast walls for the building of the government office in Basra. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
10 / 11
Iraqi protesters run during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
11 / 11
