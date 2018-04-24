Iraqi village of amputees

A demining team works close to a danger sign near the village. Sheno Abdullah is one of those who lost a leg in an explosion. "In 1980, when the war began, Iranian planes dropped bombs on our region at dawn, everybody left but a few," he said. "When...more

A demining team works close to a danger sign near the village. Sheno Abdullah is one of those who lost a leg in an explosion. "In 1980, when the war began, Iranian planes dropped bombs on our region at dawn, everybody left but a few," he said. "When the war ended, people returned, but they didn't know that the land was full of mines," he said, speaking at the small mosque where he serves sometimes as muezzin, the one who makes the Muslim call to prayer. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Close