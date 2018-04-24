Edition:
Iraqi village of amputees

Rafed, a man disabled by a landmine explosion in al-Bitran, Iraq. The Iraqis who pick over their country's old battlefields for military scrap metal and wiring have few other ways to make a living, but the task comes with enormous risks. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

So numerous are the wounds inflicted by mines and ordnance in Jurf al-Milh that the southern Iraqi village is better known as al Bitran, which means "the amputees" in the local dialect. Al-Bitran, east of the city of Basra, is near the Shatt al-Arab waterway which marks the border with Iran. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

A disabled couple, hit by a landmine explosion, is seen in al-Bitran. Hundreds of villagers have lost limbs to mines and unexploded ordnance from the Iraq-Iran war of 1980-1988. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

An anti-tank mine is seen near the village. The first victims were mainly sheepherders who took their herds to graze in areas not marked as minefields, even though they were strewn with unexploded bombs and artillery shells. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

A demining team works close to a danger sign near the village. Sheno Abdullah is one of those who lost a leg in an explosion. "In 1980, when the war began, Iranian planes dropped bombs on our region at dawn, everybody left but a few," he said. "When the war ended, people returned, but they didn't know that the land was full of mines," he said, speaking at the small mosque where he serves sometimes as muezzin, the one who makes the Muslim call to prayer. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

A demining team works near the village. In 1991, the village, like the rest of Iraq, descended deeper into poverty as a result of international sanctions imposed on the country following the occupation of Kuwait. Collecting scrap metal and electric wires from military hardware left on the battlefields became a means of livelihood for many in the village, and the result was in increase in the number of people maimed. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

A landmine victim waits for his prosthetics at the Artificial Limb Centre in Basra, Iraq. As the number of amputees grew in southern Iraq, a prosthetics and orthotics workshop opened in 1995 in Basra with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross, providing artificial limbs to around 8,000 patients. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

The workshop makes up to 50 prosthetic parts a month. About a third of the patients who come to the center lost limbs because of diabetes, 10 percent suffered various kinds of accidents, with the rest mainly war and war-related casualties, including al-Bitran villagers, said one of the centers' directors, Mohsen al-Sayed. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Prosthetics are seen at the Artificial Limb Centre in Basra. Shi'ite paramilitary groups known as Popular Mobilisation began a demining campaign last month near al-Bitran, using bulldozers and specialized vehicles to clear the desert area. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Rafed, a man disabled by a landmine explosion, sleeps at his house. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Rafed rides his bicycle in the village. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

A man disabled from a landmine explosion prays. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

A man disabled by a landmine explosion cleans and disinfects his truncated leg. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

A man with a disability tries to walk with his prosthetic leg at the Artificial Limb Centre in Basra. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

A worker prepares prosthetics at the Artificial Limb Centre in Basra. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

A worker prepares prosthetics at the Artificial Limb Centre in Basra. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Rafed rides his bicycle in the village. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

