Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since fall of Saddam

An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 1. Tens of thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite in the biggest day of...more

An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 1. Tens of thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite in the biggest day of mass anti-government demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close