Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since fall of Saddam
An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 1. Tens of thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite in the biggest day of...more
Iraqi demonstrators take part at the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Demonstrators hold the Iraqi flags, as they take part in anti-government protest in Najaf, November 1. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi demonstrators carry an oversized flag during an anti-government protest, in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi demonstrators pose for the camera during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi demonstrators are gathered at a building during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Demonstrators try to put out a tear gas canister during an anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi demonstrator receives medical help after being affected by tear gas during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A demonstrator runs away from tear gas during an anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi demonstrators attend an anti-government protest in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi demonstrators sit under a bridge as they attend an anti-government protest in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators carry a man affected by tear gas during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi female demonstrators take part in an ongoing anti-government protest, in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi demonstrator gestures during an ongoing anti-government protest, in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A demonstrator splashes a mixture of yeast and water to neutralize a tear gas canister, during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi demonstrator smokes water pipe during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi female demonstrator waves an Iraqi flag during an ongoing anti-government protest, in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi medical staff member drinks water during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A demonstrator throws away a tear gas canister during an anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators carry the Iraqi flag during an anti-government protest in Basra, November 1. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
