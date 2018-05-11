Iraq's first election since Islamic State
A female security member casts her vote at a polling station two days before polls open to the public in a parliamentary election in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security members arrive to cast their vote at a polling station, two days before polls open to the public, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga casts her vote at a polling station two days before polls open to the public, in Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Iraqi Security member checks other security members as they arrive to cast their vote at a polling station in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Najaf. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi security members arrive to cast their vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An Iraqi security member arrives to cast his vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaeir al-Sudani
A female security member shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote in Najaf. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaeir al-Sudani
A vehicle carries a campaign poster in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Iraqi security members line up outside a polling station in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
An Iraqi security member shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga casts her vote in Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Iraqi electoral commission official runs President Fouad Masoum and political leaders through a simulation of the voting process, ahead of the parliamentary election, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A campaign poster of Iraqi candidate Zeinab al-Alawi is seen ahead of the parliamentary election in Najaf. Picture taken May 1. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi candidate Zeinab al-Alawi talks with her supporters during the campaign, in Najaf. Picture taken May 1. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Muntazer al-Zaidi, an Iraqi candidate on the Sairun list, walks in the Sadr City district of Baghdad. Picture taken May 10. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Muntazer al-Zaidi, a candidate on the Sairun list, speaks with boys in the Sadr City district of Baghdad. Picture taken May 10. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Supporters of the Al Sairun Party, which is backed by the Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, hold a poster of Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, while attending a campaign rally in Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A man walks past a torn campaign poster of a candidate is seen on a street in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Vehicles drive under campaign posters in Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A supporter of the Al Sairun Party gestures at a campaign rally in Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Employees of Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission inspect voting materials at a warehouse in Basra. Picture taken May 3. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
