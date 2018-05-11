Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 11, 2018 | 12:15pm EDT

Iraq's first election since Islamic State

A female security member casts her vote at a polling station two days before polls open to the public in a parliamentary election in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A female security member casts her vote at a polling station two days before polls open to the public in a parliamentary election in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A female security member casts her vote at a polling station two days before polls open to the public in a parliamentary election in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
1 / 25
Iraqi security members arrive to cast their vote at a polling station, two days before polls open to the public, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Iraqi security members arrive to cast their vote at a polling station, two days before polls open to the public, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Iraqi security members arrive to cast their vote at a polling station, two days before polls open to the public, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
2 / 25
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga casts her vote at a polling station two days before polls open to the public, in Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A member of the Kurdish peshmerga casts her vote at a polling station two days before polls open to the public, in Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga casts her vote at a polling station two days before polls open to the public, in Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
3 / 25
An Iraqi Security member checks other security members as they arrive to cast their vote at a polling station in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

An Iraqi Security member checks other security members as they arrive to cast their vote at a polling station in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
An Iraqi Security member checks other security members as they arrive to cast their vote at a polling station in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
4 / 25
An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Najaf. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Najaf. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Najaf. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
5 / 25
Iraqi security members arrive to cast their vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Iraqi security members arrive to cast their vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Iraqi security members arrive to cast their vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
6 / 25
An Iraqi security member arrives to cast his vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaeir al-Sudani

An Iraqi security member arrives to cast his vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaeir al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
An Iraqi security member arrives to cast his vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaeir al-Sudani
Close
7 / 25
A female security member shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote in Najaf. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

A female security member shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote in Najaf. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A female security member shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote in Najaf. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
8 / 25
An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaeir al-Sudani

An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaeir al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaeir al-Sudani
Close
9 / 25
A vehicle carries a campaign poster in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A vehicle carries a campaign poster in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A vehicle carries a campaign poster in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
10 / 25
Iraqi security members line up outside a polling station in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Iraqi security members line up outside a polling station in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Iraqi security members line up outside a polling station in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
11 / 25
An Iraqi security member shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

An Iraqi security member shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
An Iraqi security member shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
12 / 25
An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
13 / 25
An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
An Iraqi security member casts his vote in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
14 / 25
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga casts her vote in Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A member of the Kurdish peshmerga casts her vote in Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga casts her vote in Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
15 / 25
An Iraqi electoral commission official runs President Fouad Masoum and political leaders through a simulation of the voting process, ahead of the parliamentary election, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

An Iraqi electoral commission official runs President Fouad Masoum and political leaders through a simulation of the voting process, ahead of the parliamentary election, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
An Iraqi electoral commission official runs President Fouad Masoum and political leaders through a simulation of the voting process, ahead of the parliamentary election, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
16 / 25
A campaign poster of Iraqi candidate Zeinab al-Alawi is seen ahead of the parliamentary election in Najaf. Picture taken May 1. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

A campaign poster of Iraqi candidate Zeinab al-Alawi is seen ahead of the parliamentary election in Najaf. Picture taken May 1. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
A campaign poster of Iraqi candidate Zeinab al-Alawi is seen ahead of the parliamentary election in Najaf. Picture taken May 1. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
17 / 25
Iraqi candidate Zeinab al-Alawi talks with her supporters during the campaign, in Najaf. Picture taken May 1. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Iraqi candidate Zeinab al-Alawi talks with her supporters during the campaign, in Najaf. Picture taken May 1. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Iraqi candidate Zeinab al-Alawi talks with her supporters during the campaign, in Najaf. Picture taken May 1. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
18 / 25
Muntazer al-Zaidi, an Iraqi candidate on the Sairun list, walks in the Sadr City district of Baghdad. Picture taken May 10. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Muntazer al-Zaidi, an Iraqi candidate on the Sairun list, walks in the Sadr City district of Baghdad. Picture taken May 10. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Muntazer al-Zaidi, an Iraqi candidate on the Sairun list, walks in the Sadr City district of Baghdad. Picture taken May 10. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
19 / 25
Muntazer al-Zaidi, a candidate on the Sairun list, speaks with boys in the Sadr City district of Baghdad. Picture taken May 10. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Muntazer al-Zaidi, a candidate on the Sairun list, speaks with boys in the Sadr City district of Baghdad. Picture taken May 10. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Muntazer al-Zaidi, a candidate on the Sairun list, speaks with boys in the Sadr City district of Baghdad. Picture taken May 10. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
20 / 25
Supporters of the Al Sairun Party, which is backed by the Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, hold a poster of Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, while attending a campaign rally in Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Supporters of the Al Sairun Party, which is backed by the Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, hold a poster of Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, while attending a campaign rally in Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Supporters of the Al Sairun Party, which is backed by the Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, hold a poster of Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, while attending a campaign rally in Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
21 / 25
A man walks past a torn campaign poster of a candidate is seen on a street in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

A man walks past a torn campaign poster of a candidate is seen on a street in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
A man walks past a torn campaign poster of a candidate is seen on a street in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
22 / 25
Vehicles drive under campaign posters in Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Vehicles drive under campaign posters in Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Vehicles drive under campaign posters in Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
23 / 25
A supporter of the Al Sairun Party gestures at a campaign rally in Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

A supporter of the Al Sairun Party gestures at a campaign rally in Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A supporter of the Al Sairun Party gestures at a campaign rally in Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
24 / 25
Employees of Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission inspect voting materials at a warehouse in Basra. Picture taken May 3. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Employees of Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission inspect voting materials at a warehouse in Basra. Picture taken May 3. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Employees of Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission inspect voting materials at a warehouse in Basra. Picture taken May 3. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 10 2018
The race for Venezuela's presidency

The race for Venezuela's presidency

Venezuela's presidential candidates hit the campaign trail amid rising hunger, crime, economic crisis and an election boycott by the mainstream opposition.

May 10 2018
Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.

May 10 2018
Turkey holds military drills

Turkey holds military drills

Turkish troops take part in live fire drills as part of the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir.

May 10 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' premiere

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' premiere

Cast members celebrate the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise in Los Angeles.

Palestinians protest ahead of Nakba Day

Palestinians protest ahead of Nakba Day

Demonstrations are held before May 15, the day Palestinians call the "Nakba" or catastrophe, to mark the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the conflict surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas.

Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Highlights from the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 71st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The race for Venezuela's presidency

The race for Venezuela's presidency

Venezuela's presidential candidates hit the campaign trail amid rising hunger, crime, economic crisis and an election boycott by the mainstream opposition.

Hawaii's creeping lava

Hawaii's creeping lava

Lava flows from the Kilauea Volcano have caused the evacuation of some 2,000 residents.

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast