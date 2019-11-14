Iraq's young protesters vow to never give up
Hossam, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2019. "I'm out here to demand everybody's rights. The muhasasa (sectarian power sharing system) has destroyed us, the...more
Mohammad Said Yasseen, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2019. "We are only carrying flags, we don't have anything else in our hands. But they keep hitting us,...more
Abeer, a medical volunteer, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Yasir 'Idan, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2019. "I want a nation, I want my rights. I don't have anything: not even a salary. Didn't they say they were going...more
Hamza, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2019. "I'm here protesting against corruption and to demand a nation. These politicians haven't given the people any...more
Salwa Hussein, an Iraqi woman demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2019. "I am here protesting against the government. We don't want this failed, corrupt government of Alibaba...more
Haider Khalaf Mahmoud, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 8, 2019. "I am here to make the government fall, so I can get my rights. Get rights for the people who were...more
Allawi, a tuk-tuk driver, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 6, 2019. "We are only demanding that we get rid of these corrupt officials, this government. They steal from us and we the people...more
Hussein Karim Hashem, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. "I'm here to change this ruling class all of it. (Prime Minister) Adel Abdul Mahdi, (Speaker of...more
Mohammad, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. "We want our rights. We want the government to fall. I want rights for my brother who was killed here, on the...more
Ahmed, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. "I came to protest I'm born in 1992. I studied and I graduated top of my class from school, but no universities...more
Abadar, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2019. "I want my rights, jobs, salary. (...) Really we want jobs. God willing. If we stay out here we'll get our rights." he...more
An Iraqi demonstrator holds an Iraqi flag as he poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Mohammed, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 6, 2019. "I'm here protesting against the government. (...) More than 250 people have died and there are many more wounded....more
Mortada, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2019. "I want my rights. We want everything(...). We will get there inshallah. By protesting. By asking for the nation."...more
Hamza, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 6, 2019. "We have to stop the oppression of the Iraqi people." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Hussein, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. "We are here peacefully protesting for human rights. We young people are tired, things aren t great: we have no...more
Rand Mohammad, a medical volunteer, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. "We are here to help our brothers in the square and to get our rights: we have no jobs, no water, no...more
