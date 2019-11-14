Edition:
Iraq's young protesters vow to never give up

Hossam, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2019. "I'm out here to demand everybody's rights. The muhasasa (sectarian power sharing system) has destroyed us, the parties have destroyed us. (...)I want to feel like they do in other countries - why have those countries, which were founded after Iraq - why have they succeeded and we haven't? We're an oil-rich country. We're a country of oil and riches." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Hossam, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2019. "I'm out here to demand everybody's rights. The muhasasa (sectarian power sharing system) has destroyed us, the parties have destroyed us. (...)I want to feel like they do in other countries - why have those countries, which were founded after Iraq - why have they succeeded and we haven't? We're an oil-rich country. We're a country of oil and riches." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Mohammad Said Yasseen, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2019. "We are only carrying flags, we don't have anything else in our hands. But they keep hitting us, we've had at least seven martyrs here. (...)I want my rights, we are being oppressed. We have nothing: no schools, no decent hospitals, no riches for the people. They only know how to steal - and they steal from us, leaving us with nothing. We are only asking for education and health. We have to get rid of the corrupt ones. Without that, there's no solution. We want a civil state - we don't want corrupt parties and corrupt politicians. I want these youths to govern us. If we don't execute these corrupt officials, then we won't succeed." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Mohammad Said Yasseen, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2019. "We are only carrying flags, we don't have anything else in our hands. But they keep hitting us, we've had at least seven martyrs here. (...)I want my rights, we are being oppressed. We have nothing: no schools, no decent hospitals, no riches for the people. They only know how to steal - and they steal from us, leaving us with nothing. We are only asking for education and health. We have to get rid of the corrupt ones. Without that, there's no solution. We want a civil state - we don't want corrupt parties and corrupt politicians. I want these youths to govern us. If we don't execute these corrupt officials, then we won't succeed." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Abeer, a medical volunteer, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Abeer, a medical volunteer, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Yasir 'Idan, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2019. "I want a nation, I want my rights. I don't have anything: not even a salary. Didn't they say they were going to give us salaries after the previous wave of protests? Well, nothing happened, they're all liars. We are not leaving from Nasiriya to Amara to Tahrir we are not leaving until there is a change in government. We want a change in government. No (Prime Minister) Adel Abdul Mahdi, no (Speaker of Parliament Mohammad) al-Halboosi." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Yasir 'Idan, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2019. "I want a nation, I want my rights. I don't have anything: not even a salary. Didn't they say they were going to give us salaries after the previous wave of protests? Well, nothing happened, they're all liars. We are not leaving from Nasiriya to Amara to Tahrir we are not leaving until there is a change in government. We want a change in government. No (Prime Minister) Adel Abdul Mahdi, no (Speaker of Parliament Mohammad) al-Halboosi." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Hamza, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2019. "I'm here protesting against corruption and to demand a nation. These politicians haven't given the people any solutions. God willing, our demands will be met if we continue our protest." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Hamza, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2019. "I'm here protesting against corruption and to demand a nation. These politicians haven't given the people any solutions. God willing, our demands will be met if we continue our protest." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Salwa Hussein, an Iraqi woman demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2019. "I am here protesting against the government. We don't want this failed, corrupt government of Alibaba thieves who are beholden to Iran. We do not want them, we don't want them at all. By god's will and god's strength, we will get there by staying out here. Even if only the women stay here, we will get there." she said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Salwa Hussein, an Iraqi woman demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2019. "I am here protesting against the government. We don't want this failed, corrupt government of Alibaba thieves who are beholden to Iran. We do not want them, we don't want them at all. By god's will and god's strength, we will get there by staying out here. Even if only the women stay here, we will get there." she said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Haider Khalaf Mahmoud, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 8, 2019. "I am here to make the government fall, so I can get my rights. Get rights for the people who were wounded, for those who died, for the country that they keep stealing from. Let them all leave. The only way is for the government to fall, that's how we get our demands. We will stay here, we're not leaving until we get our rights." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Haider Khalaf Mahmoud, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 8, 2019. "I am here to make the government fall, so I can get my rights. Get rights for the people who were wounded, for those who died, for the country that they keep stealing from. Let them all leave. The only way is for the government to fall, that's how we get our demands. We will stay here, we're not leaving until we get our rights." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Allawi, a tuk-tuk driver, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 6, 2019. "We are only demanding that we get rid of these corrupt officials, this government. They steal from us and we the people are all are poor. (...)We re not going away if this lasts a year, we'll stay." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Allawi, a tuk-tuk driver, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 6, 2019. "We are only demanding that we get rid of these corrupt officials, this government. They steal from us and we the people are all are poor. (...)We re not going away if this lasts a year, we'll stay." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Hussein Karim Hashem, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. "I'm here to change this ruling class all of it. (Prime Minister) Adel Abdul Mahdi, (Speaker of Parliament Mohammad) al-Halboosi and the others. They're all corrupt. I want to get my rights, get my money, get my salary. I'm a university graduate and I don t have a job. We want to get rid of all of these leaders." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Hussein Karim Hashem, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. "I'm here to change this ruling class all of it. (Prime Minister) Adel Abdul Mahdi, (Speaker of Parliament Mohammad) al-Halboosi and the others. They're all corrupt. I want to get my rights, get my money, get my salary. I'm a university graduate and I don t have a job. We want to get rid of all of these leaders." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Mohammad, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. "We want our rights. We want the government to fall. I want rights for my brother who was killed here, on the bridge. I want rights for my friend who was killed here on the bridge. They're killing us and we're only here protesting peacefully, and they're shooting us with live ammunition." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Mohammad, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. "We want our rights. We want the government to fall. I want rights for my brother who was killed here, on the bridge. I want rights for my friend who was killed here on the bridge. They're killing us and we're only here protesting peacefully, and they're shooting us with live ammunition." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Ahmed, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. "I came to protest I'm born in 1992. I studied and I graduated top of my class from school, but no universities will accept me. And even if you graduate from university, there are no jobs. My friend Hussein, he graduated with a degree in English translation and he can't get a job. Even if you want to work as a day laborer, you need a powerful connection now. (...)The government is completely corrupt. It s been 16 years and we haven t benefited from them in anything: no jobs, no services we don't even have sewage, it's the most basic thing. We don't have even drinking water." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Ahmed, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. "I came to protest I'm born in 1992. I studied and I graduated top of my class from school, but no universities will accept me. And even if you graduate from university, there are no jobs. My friend Hussein, he graduated with a degree in English translation and he can't get a job. Even if you want to work as a day laborer, you need a powerful connection now. (...)The government is completely corrupt. It s been 16 years and we haven t benefited from them in anything: no jobs, no services we don't even have sewage, it's the most basic thing. We don't have even drinking water." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Abadar, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2019. "I want my rights, jobs, salary. (...) Really we want jobs. God willing. If we stay out here we'll get our rights." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Abadar, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2019. "I want my rights, jobs, salary. (...) Really we want jobs. God willing. If we stay out here we'll get our rights." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi demonstrator holds an Iraqi flag as he poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi demonstrator holds an Iraqi flag as he poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Mohammed, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 6, 2019. "I'm here protesting against the government. (...) More than 250 people have died and there are many more wounded. They're all thugs, gangs who kidnap, kill. We don't want this government. We don't want any of them: we don't want Iran to interfere at all and we don't want America. We don't want any interference - we just want to do it ourselves. (...) We're going to close down the Green Zone, and make it fall." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Mohammed, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 6, 2019. "I'm here protesting against the government. (...) More than 250 people have died and there are many more wounded. They're all thugs, gangs who kidnap, kill. We don't want this government. We don't want any of them: we don't want Iran to interfere at all and we don't want America. We don't want any interference - we just want to do it ourselves. (...) We're going to close down the Green Zone, and make it fall." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Mortada, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2019. "I want my rights. We want everything(...). We will get there inshallah. By protesting. By asking for the nation." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Mortada, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2019. "I want my rights. We want everything(...). We will get there inshallah. By protesting. By asking for the nation." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Hamza, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 6, 2019. "We have to stop the oppression of the Iraqi people." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Hamza, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 6, 2019. "We have to stop the oppression of the Iraqi people." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Hussein, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. "We are here peacefully protesting for human rights. We young people are tired, things aren t great: we have no jobs, we have no salaries. (...) We are not leaving even if this lasts 40 years. We won t leave until we get our victory." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Hussein, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. "We are here peacefully protesting for human rights. We young people are tired, things aren t great: we have no jobs, we have no salaries. (...) We are not leaving even if this lasts 40 years. We won t leave until we get our victory." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Rand Mohammad, a medical volunteer, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. "We are here to help our brothers in the square and to get our rights: we have no jobs, no water, no electricity, high unemployment, people are dying of hunger. (...)We have to stay here to achieve what we want. Peacefully. Even if it takes a long time." she said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Rand Mohammad, a medical volunteer, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. "We are here to help our brothers in the square and to get our rights: we have no jobs, no water, no electricity, high unemployment, people are dying of hunger. (...)We have to stay here to achieve what we want. Peacefully. Even if it takes a long time." she said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
