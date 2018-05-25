Ireland votes in abortion referendum
Nuns prepare to cast their ballots as Ireland holds a referendum on liberalizing its law on abortion, in Dublin, Ireland, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Fraser
A woman arrives to vote carrying a baby in Dublin. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman walks past a new mural of Savita Halappanavar with flowers placed beneath it, put up on the day of the referendum in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar casts his ballot in Dublin. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman holds a placard in Dublin. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Protesters hold up banners to persuade voters in Dublin. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Lorraine Curtin with her son Cillian Curtin, age 5 months, and Petrina Conmee arrive at Dublin airport from Portugal, having travelled especially to vote in the referendum, in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman casts her vote with her daughter in a polling station in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman carries her baby as she arrives to vote in Dublin. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Women carry campaign placards in favour as they walk past a campaign poster against the repeal and a sign to a polling station on voting day in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A pregnant woman arrives to vote in Dublin. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman votes while her children wait in their pushchair in Dublin. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Garda Alan Gallagher and Presiding Officer Carmel McBride carry a polling box, used a day early by the few people that live off the coast of Donegal on the island of Inishbofin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Colleen Ni Fhearraigh holds Saoirse Ui Fhroruisce as she casts her vote on Gola Island. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Presiding Officer Carmel McBride and Garda Alan Gallagher carry the polling box a day early onto the Donegal coastal island of Inishbofin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Garda Pat Mcllroy chats to voter Jimmy Sweeney as he waits to cast his vote on Gola Island. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Garda Pat Mcllroy and presiding officer Nancy Sharkey carry a ballot box back to the boat to the mainland on Gola Island. REUTERS/Max Rossi
