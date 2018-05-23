Ireland's abortion referendum
Women chat in front of a Pro-Choice mural ahead of a 25th May referendum on abortion law, in Dublin, Ireland, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Fr. Peter O'Kane from Belfast takes part in a 'Pro-Life' rally in the centre of Dublin, Ireland, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A protestor stands in front of the Project Arts Centre after a Pro-Choice 'Repeal the 8th Amendment' mural was painted over for a second time after the Irish charities regulator ordered it to be removed again in Dublin, Ireland, April 23, 2018....more
A demonstrator shows a symbol for Repeal the 8th Amendment painted on her face during a march for more liberal Irish abortion laws, in Dublin, Ireland, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Rossi Maloney aged 2 who is featured as a 'No' campaign poster child after his mother Emma Maloney credits the 8th Amendment for saving his life after an unplanned pregnancy, holds a Pro-Life poster in Dublin, Ireland, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh...more
Demonstrators take part in a 'Pro-Life' rally in the centre of Dublin, Ireland, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Police are seen at a new Pro-Choice mural by a graffiti artist collective called 'Subset' in Dublin, Ireland May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sister Lucyna, a nun smiles with a priest as they take part in a 'Pro-Life' rally in the centre of Dublin, Ireland, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A demonstrator holds up a mock referendum polling-card during a 'Pro-Life' rally in the centre of Dublin, Ireland, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Martin McBreen and his daughter Grace, 3, with Emma Maloney and son Rossi, 2, who are featured as 'No' campaign poster children hold Pro-Life posters they featured in in Dublin, Ireland, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman walks past a pro-choice poster in the city centre of Dublin, Ireland, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman looks at a pro-life poster draped over buildings encouraging people to vote 'No' in Dublin, Ireland May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dog walks past a pro-choice sign at the harbour of Dublin, Ireland, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People walk past a pro-choice poster in the city centre of Dublin, Ireland, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A 'Pro-Choice' demonstrator clashes with a 'Pro-Life' activist during a 'Pro-Life' rally in the centre of Dublin, Ireland, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man walks past a pro-choice poster in Dublin, Ireland May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People walk past a pro-life poster in the city centre of Dublin, Ireland, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People chat in front of a mural depicting Savita Halappanavar in the centre of Dublin, Ireland, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People walk past pro-life and pro-choice posters in the city centre of Dublin, Ireland, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Demonstrators take part in a 'Pro-Life' rally in the centre of Dublin, Ireland, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
