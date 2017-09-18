Irma aftermath on U.S. Virgin Islands
Vessels are seen off St. John 12 days after Hurricane Irma raked the Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Destroyed houses in the Cruz Bay area of St. John. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A resident of the Frenchtown district surveys his home in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Trees denuded by Hurricane Irma line a hill top on St. John. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Damaged buildings in Cruz Bay, St. John. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A private plane flipped by Hurricane Irma lies near another also damaged by the storm in a parking area of Cyril E. King Airport in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Rooms on the second floor on St. John. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A section of the town of Cruz Bay. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Soldiers from the 602nd Area Support Medical Company wait on a beach for a Navy landing craft as their unit evacuates in advance of Hurricane Maria, in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A destroyed house in the Cruz Bay area of St. John. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Yachts and other vessels destroyed by Hurricane Irma that were pushed up a cove where they were dumped by the storm on St. John. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Houses that lost their roofs sit amid a field of debris and a toppled tree on Saint John. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Darryl Small, a senior director of the Schneider Regional Medical Center, inspects debris as he leads a media tour of damage on the U.S. Virgin Island's main hospital complex, in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A private plane flipped by Hurricane Irma in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
