Islamic State blast at Afghan wedding
Workers of a wedding hall inspect after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2019. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility on Sunday for a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Afghanistan that killed 63 people, underlining the...more
Workers inspect a damaged wedding hall after a blast in Kabul. The Saturday night attack came as the Taliban and the United States try to negotiate an agreement on the withdrawal of U.S. forces in exchange for a Taliban commitment on security and...more
An Afghan man cries as he sits inside a damaged wedding hall in Kabul. Islamic State fighters, who first appeared in Afghanistan in 2014 and have since made inroads in the east and north, are not involved in the talks. They are battling government...more
An Afghan man mourns during the funeral of his brother after a wedding suicide bomb blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
The shoes of victims are seen outside a damaged wedding hall after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man cleans the floor of a damaged wedding hall. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man inspects a damaged wedding hall. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Broken windows of a wedding hall are seen after the blast. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An injured man talks on a mobile phone while receiving treatment in the hospital after sustaining wounds. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men hug each other as they mourn during the funeral of their relatives. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man rests on a bed while receiving treatment in the hospital after sustaining injuries. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Men carry a coffin as they take part in a burial ceremony of the victims of a suicide bomb blast. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men mourn during the funeral of their relatives. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan cleric reads the holy Koran over the grave of a civilian during a burial ceremony. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan men offer funeral prayers over the coffins of the victims of a blast. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan boy mourns during the funeral of his brother after a suicide bomb blast. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man holds flowers to put on a grave during a mass funeral. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man put flowers on a grave of his relative during a mass funeral. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
