Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Aug 18, 2019 | 11:25pm EDT

Islamic State blast at Afghan wedding

Workers of a wedding hall inspect after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2019. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility on Sunday for a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Afghanistan that killed 63 people, underlining the dangers the country faces even if the Taliban agrees to a pact with the United States. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Workers of a wedding hall inspect after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2019. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility on Sunday for a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Afghanistan that killed 63 people, underlining the...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Workers of a wedding hall inspect after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2019. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility on Sunday for a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Afghanistan that killed 63 people, underlining the dangers the country faces even if the Taliban agrees to a pact with the United States. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
1 / 18
Workers inspect a damaged wedding hall after a blast in Kabul. The Saturday night attack came as the Taliban and the United States try to negotiate an agreement on the withdrawal of U.S. forces in exchange for a Taliban commitment on security and peace talks with Afghanistan's U.S.-backed government. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Workers inspect a damaged wedding hall after a blast in Kabul. The Saturday night attack came as the Taliban and the United States try to negotiate an agreement on the withdrawal of U.S. forces in exchange for a Taliban commitment on security and...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Workers inspect a damaged wedding hall after a blast in Kabul. The Saturday night attack came as the Taliban and the United States try to negotiate an agreement on the withdrawal of U.S. forces in exchange for a Taliban commitment on security and peace talks with Afghanistan's U.S.-backed government. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
2 / 18
An Afghan man cries as he sits inside a damaged wedding hall in Kabul. Islamic State fighters, who first appeared in Afghanistan in 2014 and have since made inroads in the east and north, are not involved in the talks. They are battling government and U.S.-led international forces and the Taliban. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man cries as he sits inside a damaged wedding hall in Kabul. Islamic State fighters, who first appeared in Afghanistan in 2014 and have since made inroads in the east and north, are not involved in the talks. They are battling government...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
An Afghan man cries as he sits inside a damaged wedding hall in Kabul. Islamic State fighters, who first appeared in Afghanistan in 2014 and have since made inroads in the east and north, are not involved in the talks. They are battling government and U.S.-led international forces and the Taliban. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
3 / 18
An Afghan man mourns during the funeral of his brother after a wedding suicide bomb blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man mourns during the funeral of his brother after a wedding suicide bomb blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
An Afghan man mourns during the funeral of his brother after a wedding suicide bomb blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
4 / 18
The shoes of victims are seen outside a damaged wedding hall after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

The shoes of victims are seen outside a damaged wedding hall after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
The shoes of victims are seen outside a damaged wedding hall after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
5 / 18
A man cleans the floor of a damaged wedding hall. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A man cleans the floor of a damaged wedding hall. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
A man cleans the floor of a damaged wedding hall. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
6 / 18
An Afghan man inspects a damaged wedding hall. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man inspects a damaged wedding hall. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
An Afghan man inspects a damaged wedding hall. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
7 / 18
Broken windows of a wedding hall are seen after the blast. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Broken windows of a wedding hall are seen after the blast. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Broken windows of a wedding hall are seen after the blast. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
8 / 18
An injured man talks on a mobile phone while receiving treatment in the hospital after sustaining wounds. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An injured man talks on a mobile phone while receiving treatment in the hospital after sustaining wounds. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
An injured man talks on a mobile phone while receiving treatment in the hospital after sustaining wounds. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
9 / 18
Afghan men hug each other as they mourn during the funeral of their relatives. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan men hug each other as they mourn during the funeral of their relatives. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Afghan men hug each other as they mourn during the funeral of their relatives. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
10 / 18
A man rests on a bed while receiving treatment in the hospital after sustaining injuries. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A man rests on a bed while receiving treatment in the hospital after sustaining injuries. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
A man rests on a bed while receiving treatment in the hospital after sustaining injuries. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
11 / 18
Men carry a coffin as they take part in a burial ceremony of the victims of a suicide bomb blast. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Men carry a coffin as they take part in a burial ceremony of the victims of a suicide bomb blast. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Men carry a coffin as they take part in a burial ceremony of the victims of a suicide bomb blast. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
12 / 18
Afghan men mourn during the funeral of their relatives. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan men mourn during the funeral of their relatives. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Afghan men mourn during the funeral of their relatives. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
13 / 18
An Afghan cleric reads the holy Koran over the grave of a civilian during a burial ceremony. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan cleric reads the holy Koran over the grave of a civilian during a burial ceremony. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
An Afghan cleric reads the holy Koran over the grave of a civilian during a burial ceremony. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
14 / 18
Afghan men offer funeral prayers over the coffins of the victims of a blast. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan men offer funeral prayers over the coffins of the victims of a blast. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Afghan men offer funeral prayers over the coffins of the victims of a blast. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
15 / 18
An Afghan boy mourns during the funeral of his brother after a suicide bomb blast. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan boy mourns during the funeral of his brother after a suicide bomb blast. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
An Afghan boy mourns during the funeral of his brother after a suicide bomb blast. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
16 / 18
An Afghan man holds flowers to put on a grave during a mass funeral. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man holds flowers to put on a grave during a mass funeral. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
An Afghan man holds flowers to put on a grave during a mass funeral. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
17 / 18
An Afghan man put flowers on a grave of his relative during a mass funeral. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man put flowers on a grave of his relative during a mass funeral. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
An Afghan man put flowers on a grave of his relative during a mass funeral. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary city

Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary...

Next Slideshows

Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary city

Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary city

Young Iraqis show off their rides and dance to the beat at the Riot Gear Summer Rush event, a car show and concert held at a sports stadium in the heart of...

Aug 18 2019
Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Ringo Starr, Carlos Santana, Arlo Guthrie and other acts perform at the original site of the Woodstock Festival, on the 50th anniversary of the iconic...

Aug 18 2019
Right-wing and anti-fascist groups rally in Portland

Right-wing and anti-fascist groups rally in Portland

Police in Portland, Oregon arrested at least 13 people as a right-wing group marched to a downtown waterfront park and anti-fascist counterprotesters scuffled...

Aug 18 2019
Hong Kong protesters throng streets peacefully in heavy rain

Hong Kong protesters throng streets peacefully in heavy rain

Hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters rallied peacefully in Hong Kong on Sunday, filling major thoroughfares in sometimes torrential rain in the...

Aug 18 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary city

Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary city

Young Iraqis show off their rides and dance to the beat at the Riot Gear Summer Rush event, a car show and concert held at a sports stadium in the heart of Baghdad.

Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Ringo Starr, Carlos Santana, Arlo Guthrie and other acts perform at the original site of the Woodstock Festival, on the 50th anniversary of the iconic counterculture event.

Right-wing and anti-fascist groups rally in Portland

Right-wing and anti-fascist groups rally in Portland

Police in Portland, Oregon arrested at least 13 people as a right-wing group marched to a downtown waterfront park and anti-fascist counterprotesters scuffled with officers who tried to keep the two sides apart.

Hong Kong protesters throng streets peacefully in heavy rain

Hong Kong protesters throng streets peacefully in heavy rain

Hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters rallied peacefully in Hong Kong on Sunday, filling major thoroughfares in sometimes torrential rain in the eleventh week of what have been often violent demonstrations in the Asian financial hub.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Running the Palio di Siena

Running the Palio di Siena

Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child.

Zimbabwe police fire tear gas at opposition supporters defying protest ban

Zimbabwe police fire tear gas at opposition supporters defying protest ban

Zimbabwean police fired tear gas and beat up more than 100 opposition supporters with batons on Friday after they defied a protest ban in central Harare, witnesses said.

Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

Ten weeks of confrontations between police and protesters have plunged Hong Kong into turmoil, and presented the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement that has enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong since China took it back from Britain in 1997.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast