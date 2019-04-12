Islamic State brides face few choices
Women stand together al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. Thousands of women, especially foreigners who flocked from Europe and North African countries, willingly joined Islamic State, subscribing to its brutal interpretation of...more
Some remain ardent supporters of its ideology and live in camps they fled to in eastern Syria which are under the control of the U.S.-backed forces that drove IS from its final piece of territory last month. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Rawan Aboud (pictured) tried to escape Islamic State after the death of her abusive first husband, a militant killed fighting for the group. She was jailed and forced to marry another fighter. When he died, she finally fled. Now she is interned with...more
Women stand in line to get fuel at al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Women walk through al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces stands next to the wife of an Islamic State militant in al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. The SDF is struggling to cope with the number of suspected militants and supporters languishing...more
Amal Susi, 20, who's Lebanese, at al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. She surrendered herself and her two children in 2017 to the SDF after her husband was killed in Raqqa. Months later she was returned to IS territory in a...more
Children look through holes in a tent at al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
The daughter of an Islamic State militant sits in a wheelchair at a clinic in al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) walks with the wife of an Islamic State militant holding her sick baby at al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A boy pulls a cart at al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Women gesture as they stand together al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A dove rests on the shoulder of a boy at al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Women sell underwear at al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A boy carries bread on his head at al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
The wife of an Islamic State fighter sits in a wheelchair with her son on her lap at al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria April 1, 2019. Picture taken April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Women stand together al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
