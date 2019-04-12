Edition:
Islamic State brides face few choices

Women stand together al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. Thousands of women, especially foreigners who flocked from Europe and North African countries, willingly joined Islamic State, subscribing to its brutal interpretation of Islam and marrying militants. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
Some remain ardent supporters of its ideology and live in camps they fled to in eastern Syria which are under the control of the U.S.-backed forces that drove IS from its final piece of territory last month. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
Rawan Aboud (pictured) tried to escape Islamic State after the death of her abusive first husband, a militant killed fighting for the group. She was jailed and forced to marry another fighter. When he died, she finally fled. Now she is interned with fanatic supporters of the violent jihadist group she has sought refuge from since the age of 13. "I married age 12," said the Syrian girl, now 18. "My husband then brought me to Raqqa. He beat me and said I was an apostate for trying to leave." REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
Women stand in line to get fuel at al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
Women walk through al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces stands next to the wife of an Islamic State militant in al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. The SDF is struggling to cope with the number of suspected militants and supporters languishing in detention centres and camps while some Western countries refuse to allow their citizens to return. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
Amal Susi, 20, who's Lebanese, at al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. She surrendered herself and her two children in 2017 to the SDF after her husband was killed in Raqqa. Months later she was returned to IS territory in a prisoner swap, she said. "It was back to zero," she said. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
Children look through holes in a tent at al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
The daughter of an Islamic State militant sits in a wheelchair at a clinic in al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) walks with the wife of an Islamic State militant holding her sick baby at al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
A boy pulls a cart at al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
Women gesture as they stand together al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
A dove rests on the shoulder of a boy at al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
Women sell underwear at al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
A boy carries bread on his head at al-Hol displacement camp in Syria's Hasaka governorate. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
The wife of an Islamic State fighter sits in a wheelchair with her son on her lap at al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria April 1, 2019. Picture taken April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
Women stand together al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, April 12, 2019
