Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 6, 2017 | 11:20am EDT

Islamic State driven out of last stronghold in northern Iraq

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces sit next to the black flag sign commonly used by Islamic State militants, after liberating the city of Hawija. Iraqi forces captured Islamic State�s last stronghold in northern Iraq, leaving the militant group holed up near the Syrian border. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces sit next to the black flag sign commonly used by Islamic State militants, after liberating the city of Hawija. Iraqi forces captured Islamic State�s last stronghold in northern Iraq, leaving the militant group...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces sit next to the black flag sign commonly used by Islamic State militants, after liberating the city of Hawija. Iraqi forces captured Islamic State�s last stronghold in northern Iraq, leaving the militant group holed up near the Syrian border. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 25
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces run with their weapons in Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces run with their weapons in Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces run with their weapons in Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 25
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces are seen after liberating the city Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces are seen after liberating the city Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces are seen after liberating the city Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 25
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces take their positions, after liberating the city Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces take their positions, after liberating the city Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces take their positions, after liberating the city Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 25
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ride in a military vehicle after liberating the city Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ride in a military vehicle after liberating the city Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ride in a military vehicle after liberating the city Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 25
Kurdish Peshmerga forces help people, who fled from their homes in Hawija, as they arrive to be transported to camps for displaced people, southwest of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Kurdish Peshmerga forces help people, who fled from their homes in Hawija, as they arrive to be transported to camps for displaced people, southwest of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Kurdish Peshmerga forces help people, who fled from their homes in Hawija, as they arrive to be transported to camps for displaced people, southwest of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
6 / 25
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members gather on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members gather on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members gather on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 25
A member of Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces walks on the street, after liberating the city Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces walks on the street, after liberating the city Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A member of Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces walks on the street, after liberating the city Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 25
Iraqi army members ride on a tank on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi army members ride on a tank on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Iraqi army members ride on a tank on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 25
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces run and cover themselves from a bomb attack outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces run and cover themselves from a bomb attack outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces run and cover themselves from a bomb attack outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 25
An Iraqi soldier is seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi soldier is seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
An Iraqi soldier is seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 25
A Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members look at the smoke from clashes outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

A Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members look at the smoke from clashes outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members look at the smoke from clashes outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 25
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members are seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members are seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members are seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 25
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Iraqi army members gather outside of Hawija, Iraq, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Iraqi army members gather outside of Hawija, Iraq, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Iraqi army members gather outside of Hawija, Iraq, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Close
14 / 25
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members gather, as smoke rises from clashes behind them, outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members gather, as smoke rises from clashes behind them, outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members gather, as smoke rises from clashes behind them, outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 25
A Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces member is seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

A Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces member is seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces member is seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 25
A black sign belonging to Islamic State militants is seen on the road in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

A black sign belonging to Islamic State militants is seen on the road in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A black sign belonging to Islamic State militants is seen on the road in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 25
Tanks of Iraqi army forces are seen on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Tanks of Iraqi army forces are seen on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Tanks of Iraqi army forces are seen on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 25
Iraqi army members and Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces gather in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi army members and Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces gather in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Iraqi army members and Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces gather in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 25
Iraqi children from the village pose on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi children from the village pose on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Iraqi children from the village pose on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 25
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces members are seen carrying their weapons, outside of Hawija. REUTRS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces members are seen carrying their weapons, outside of Hawija. REUTRS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces members are seen carrying their weapons, outside of Hawija. REUTRS/Stringer
Close
21 / 25
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces members are seen carrying their weapons, outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces members are seen carrying their weapons, outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces members are seen carrying their weapons, outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 25
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ride in a vehicle on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ride in a vehicle on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ride in a vehicle on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 25
An Iraqi civilian carries a white flag next to Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi civilian carries a white flag next to Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
An Iraqi civilian carries a white flag next to Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 25
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members are seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members are seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members are seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Victims of Las Vegas

Victims of Las Vegas

Next Slideshows

Victims of Las Vegas

Victims of Las Vegas

The names and faces of those killed in the attack on a country music outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.

Oct 06 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 05 2017
Mourning for Las Vegas

Mourning for Las Vegas

America reacts after a lone gunman killed dozens and injured hundreds at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

Oct 05 2017
Trump visits Las Vegas

Trump visits Las Vegas

President Donald Trump visits the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.

Oct 04 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

One month after Mexico's earthquake

One month after Mexico's earthquake

Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast