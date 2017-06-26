Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria
An Islamic State prisoner, who was pardoned by a council that is expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city, gestures in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A relative greets an Islamic State prisoner who was pardoned. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Children look at Islamic State prisoners who were pardoned. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A pardoned Islamic State prisoner walks out of a van in front of a Kurdish policeman in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Islamic State prisoner who was pardoned walks out of a van in front of Kurdish policemen. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Pride worldwide
A weekend of LGBT rights celebrations.
Eid in Brooklyn
The Yemeni-American Muslim Udayni family celebrate the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday in Brooklyn, New York.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.