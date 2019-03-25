Edition:
Islamic State's last enclave captured

A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds her weapon as they announce the destruction of Islamic State's control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23, 2019. U.S.-backed forces proclaimed the capture of Islamic State's last territory in Syria on Saturday, eliminating its rule over a self-proclaimed "caliphate," but the jihadists remain a threat from sleeper cells around the world. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A view of burnt vehicles in the village of Baghouz, Syria, March 23. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) put an SDF flag in al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
A Syrian Democratic Forces flag flutters on a damaged building in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 23. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
American soldiers stand near military trucks, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A damaged car is seen in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 23. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reacts to the camera at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) walks in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 23. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) sit in the bucket of an excavator in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 20. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
Smoke rises from the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 20. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
Smoke rises from the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 18. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2019
Fire is seen during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, March 17. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
Fire and smoke are seen during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, March 17. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
Islamic state militant and women walk as they surrendered in the village of Baghouz, March 14. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Islamic State fighters and their families walk as they surrendered in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 12. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Injured Islamic state militants are seen in the village of Baghouz, March 14. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Flares are seen in the sky during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces gestures as he sits near ammunition in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Fire and plumes of smoke are seen during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Islamic State members walk in the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces loads a weapon in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Women hug near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Civilians walk together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 6. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Boys pray together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires a weapon in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Fire from fighting is seen in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Hareth Najem, an Iraqi orphan lies under a blanket in a truck, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
Men are detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces after coming out from last Islamic State pocket, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
A girl takes a stack of bread from a fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 26. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Children sit together near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Trucks loaded with civilians ride near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces checks a man near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 22. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Smoke rises from inside the village of Baghouz, in this photo taken near Baghouz, in Deir Al Zor province, February 19. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) drink tea in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria February 18. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
