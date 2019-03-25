Islamic State's last enclave captured
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds her weapon as they announce the destruction of Islamic State's control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23, 2019. U.S.-backed forces proclaimed the capture of...more
A view of burnt vehicles in the village of Baghouz, Syria, March 23. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) put an SDF flag in al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
A Syrian Democratic Forces flag flutters on a damaged building in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 23. REUTERS/Stringer
American soldiers stand near military trucks, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A damaged car is seen in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 23. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reacts to the camera at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) walks in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 23. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) sit in the bucket of an excavator in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 20. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Smoke rises from the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 20. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Smoke rises from the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 18. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire is seen during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, March 17. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire and smoke are seen during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, March 17. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic state militant and women walk as they surrendered in the village of Baghouz, March 14. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah
Islamic State fighters and their families walk as they surrendered in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 12. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Injured Islamic state militants are seen in the village of Baghouz, March 14. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah
Flares are seen in the sky during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces gestures as he sits near ammunition in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fire and plumes of smoke are seen during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Islamic State members walk in the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces loads a weapon in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women hug near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Civilians walk together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 6. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Boys pray together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires a weapon in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fire from fighting is seen in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Hareth Najem, an Iraqi orphan lies under a blanket in a truck, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Men are detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces after coming out from last Islamic State pocket, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A girl takes a stack of bread from a fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 26. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Children sit together near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Trucks loaded with civilians ride near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces checks a man near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 22. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Smoke rises from inside the village of Baghouz, in this photo taken near Baghouz, in Deir Al Zor province, February 19. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) drink tea in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria February 18. REUTERS/Rodi Said
