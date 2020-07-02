Edition:
Isolated Amazon tribe fears coronavirus infection

A child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group wearing a protective face mask looks on, amid the spread of the coronavirus, at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. Soldiers handed out masks to barefooted Yanomami indigenous people including body-painted warriors carrying spears and bows and arrows on Wednesday on the second day of a military operation to protect isolated tribes from COVID-19. The Yanomami are the last major isolated people in the Amazon rainforest where dozens of indigenous communities have been infected with the latest disease to come from the outside to threaten their existence. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a woman from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group at the Waikas region in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. A gold rush that has brought an estimated 20,000 gold prospectors to invade Brazil's largest reservation has poisoned rivers and destroyed forests, and the Yanomami say the miners have brought the novel coronavirus. Indigenous leaders appealed to the Supreme Court to order the federal government to protect isolated tribes by barring outsiders from reservation lands and expelling illegal poachers, loggers and wildcat miners said to bring fatal diseases. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a man from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. The indigenous umbrella organization APIB asked that invaders be removed, with the deployment of military forces if necessary, from the reservations of the Yanomami, Karipuna, Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau, Kayapó, Arariboia and Munduruku peoples. APIB said 405 indigenous people had died of COVID-19 by June 27, with 9,983 infected among 112 different tribes. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva is seen as a member of Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a boy from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. "It's all under control. We detected no cases here," Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo, a retired army general, told reporters at a frontier post called Surucucu on the border with Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Indigenous people from Yanomami ethnic group are seen at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. In Surucucu, Yanomami families with mothers carrying their bundled infants were frightened at first by the arrival of the medical personnel and supplies of protective equipment and medicine in roaring military helicopters. The men fumbled the mask as they covered their faces painted with red body paint from tree bark. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Indigenous people from Yanomami ethnic group are seen at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. "The indigenous health service (Sesai) is good for us, they help us so we came to ask for help to see if we are well," said a Yanomami elder through a large white face mask. "We walked four hours to arrive here," he said through an interpreter. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a woman from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group holds a protective face mask at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Indigenous people from Yanomami ethnic group are seen at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a man from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A man from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group holds his protective face mask at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Indigenous people from the Yanomami ethnic group are seen at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Indigenous people from the Yanomami ethnic group play soccer at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group holds his protective face mask at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A girl from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group looks on at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A man from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group holds his protective face mask at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A health worker helps children from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group to wear protective face masks at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group is examined by a member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team at the Waikas region in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A girl from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group looks on at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A girl from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group looks on inside her hut at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A girl and a child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group look on inside her hut at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Members of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examine a woman from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group&nbsp;at the Waikas region in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team takes a COVID-19 test from a child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group&nbsp;at the Waikas region in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a woman from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group at the Waikas region in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Indigenous people of the Yanomami ethnic group are checked by a medical team of the Brazilian Armed Forces at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A woman from the Yanomami Indigenous ethnic group wearing protective mask while carrying a child looks on at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Children from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group wearing protective face masks look on at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

