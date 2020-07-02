Isolated Amazon tribe fears coronavirus infection

A child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group wearing a protective face mask looks on, amid the spread of the coronavirus, at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. Soldiers handed...more

A child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group wearing a protective face mask looks on, amid the spread of the coronavirus, at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. Soldiers handed out masks to barefooted Yanomami indigenous people including body-painted warriors carrying spears and bows and arrows on Wednesday on the second day of a military operation to protect isolated tribes from COVID-19. The Yanomami are the last major isolated people in the Amazon rainforest where dozens of indigenous communities have been infected with the latest disease to come from the outside to threaten their existence. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

