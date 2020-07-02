Isolated Amazon tribe fears coronavirus infection
A child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group wearing a protective face mask looks on, amid the spread of the coronavirus, at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. Soldiers handed...more
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a woman from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group at the Waikas region in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. A gold rush that has brought an estimated...more
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a man from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020....more
Brazil's Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva is seen as a member of Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a boy from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the...more
Indigenous people from Yanomami ethnic group are seen at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. In Surucucu, Yanomami families with mothers carrying...more
Indigenous people from Yanomami ethnic group are seen at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. "The indigenous health service (Sesai) is good for us,...more
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a woman from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1,...more
A child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group holds a protective face mask at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Indigenous people from Yanomami ethnic group are seen at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a man from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020....more
A man from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group holds his protective face mask at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Indigenous people from the Yanomami ethnic group are seen at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Indigenous people from the Yanomami ethnic group play soccer at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group holds his protective face mask at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A girl from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group looks on at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A man from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group holds his protective face mask at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A health worker helps children from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group to wear protective face masks at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group is examined by a member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team at the Waikas region in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A girl from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group looks on at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A girl from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group looks on inside her hut at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A girl and a child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group look on inside her hut at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Members of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examine a woman from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group at the Waikas region in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team takes a COVID-19 test from a child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group at the Waikas region in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a woman from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group at the Waikas region in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Indigenous people of the Yanomami ethnic group are checked by a medical team of the Brazilian Armed Forces at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A woman from the Yanomami Indigenous ethnic group wearing protective mask while carrying a child looks on at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Children from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group wearing protective face masks look on at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Botswana investigating mystery deaths of 275 elephants
Authorities are investigating the unexplained deaths over the past months. Poaching has been ruled out as the carcasses were found intact.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demonstrators occupy an area being called the 'City Hall Autonomous Zone' that has been established to protest the NYPD and in support of 'Black Lives Matter' near City Hall in lower Manhattan.