Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria
Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria on Thursday. Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An exploded missile is seen over Damascus, Syria. SANA/via Reuters
Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Missiles fire is seen over Damascus, Syria. Hezbollah Media Office/via Reuters
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
