Thu May 10, 2018

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria on Thursday. Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir

Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria on Thursday. Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria on Thursday. Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An exploded missile is seen over Damascus, Syria. SANA/via Reuters

An exploded missile is seen over Damascus, Syria. SANA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
An exploded missile is seen over Damascus, Syria. SANA/via Reuters
Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Missiles fire is seen over Damascus, Syria. Hezbollah Media Office/via Reuters

Missiles fire is seen over Damascus, Syria. Hezbollah Media Office/via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Missiles fire is seen over Damascus, Syria. Hezbollah Media Office/via Reuters
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
