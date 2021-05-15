Israel destroys Gaza tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices
An explosion is seen near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. Israel destroyed a 12-storey tower block in Gaza City housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and other news media,...more
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An explosion is seen near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah
A Palestinian police man stands guard at the remain of a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A missile falls near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah
Smoke rises is seen from a window during an Israeli air strike at a tower AP, Al Jazeera, in Gaza city, in Gaza City, May 15. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Black Brazilians demonstrated in the country's two largest cities to protest against racism and police violence toward their communities in a local version of the Black Lives Matter movement.