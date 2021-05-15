Edition:
International
Pictures | Sat May 15, 2021 | 11:37am EDT

Israel destroys Gaza tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices

An explosion is seen near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. Israel destroyed a 12-storey tower block in Gaza City housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and other news media, saying the building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah

An explosion is seen near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. Israel destroyed a 12-storey tower block in Gaza City housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and other news media,...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
An explosion is seen near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah

An explosion is seen near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A Palestinian police man stands guard at the remain of a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian police man stands guard at the remain of a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A missile falls near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A missile falls near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
Smoke rises is seen from a window during an Israeli air strike at a tower AP, Al Jazeera, in Gaza city, in Gaza City, May 15. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Smoke rises is seen from a window during an Israeli air strike at a tower AP, Al Jazeera, in Gaza city, in Gaza City, May 15. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
