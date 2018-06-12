Israel evacuates illegal settler outpost
A protestor prays before Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli security forces scuffle with protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Protestors carry wooden sticks as they stand on a roof during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli security forces carry a protester during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli security forces gather around protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli security forces carry a man out of a house, during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli policeman hugs a man inside a house during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli security forces scuffle with protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli security forces carry a man, during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli security forces carry a man out of a house during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Men hug as they walk past Israeli security forces, during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Protestors walk next to fire that was set on as Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Men hug as they stand next to Israeli security forces during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Protesters chant as they stand on a roof during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot by Israeli security forces, in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli security forces gather around protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Women stand in a house as Israeli security forces evacuate Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Protestors pray before Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank - the sing in Hebrew reads "Don't cry beloved country, please wait for us until we...more
Next Slideshows
Kim Jong Un strolls around Singapore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who rarely ventures outside his isolated country, visits tourist sites on Singapore's waterfront.
The Korean war
Images from the 1950-53 Korean War.
Inside the G7
Behind the scenes at the G7 leaders meeting in Quebec.
MORE IN PICTURES
Families search for relatives buried by volcano in Guatemala
At least 110 people died after Fuego erupted pushing fast-moving currents of dust, lava and gas down the volcano's slopes in its greatest eruption in four decades, and close to 200 more are believed buried beneath the waste.
Golden State Warriors championship parade
The Golden State Warriors take to the streets as they celebrate a third NBA title in four years.
Washington Capitals Stanley Cup parade
The Washington Capitals parade through the streets as they celebrate their first Stanley Cup title.
Historic U.S.-North Korea summit
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since December 2017.
Shepherds guide sheep in Alpine crossing
Shepherds lead 1,500 sheep across a centuries old alpine crossing.
Watching the Trump-Kim summit
From New York to South Korea, people gather to witness the historic summit between the leaders of America and North Korea.