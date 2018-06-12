Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 12, 2018 | 11:47am EDT

Israel evacuates illegal settler outpost

A protestor prays before Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A protestor prays before Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
A protestor prays before Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
1 / 21
Israeli security forces scuffle with protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli security forces scuffle with protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Israeli security forces scuffle with protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
2 / 21
Protestors carry wooden sticks as they stand on a roof during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Protestors carry wooden sticks as they stand on a roof during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Protestors carry wooden sticks as they stand on a roof during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 21
Israeli security forces carry a protester during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli security forces carry a protester during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Israeli security forces carry a protester during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 21
Israeli security forces gather around protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli security forces gather around protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Israeli security forces gather around protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
5 / 21
Israeli security forces carry a man out of a house, during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli security forces carry a man out of a house, during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Israeli security forces carry a man out of a house, during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 21
Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
7 / 21
An Israeli policeman hugs a man inside a house during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli policeman hugs a man inside a house during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
An Israeli policeman hugs a man inside a house during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
8 / 21
Israeli security forces scuffle with protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli security forces scuffle with protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Israeli security forces scuffle with protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 21
Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
10 / 21
Israeli security forces carry a man, during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli security forces carry a man, during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Israeli security forces carry a man, during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 21
Israeli security forces carry a man out of a house during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli security forces carry a man out of a house during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Israeli security forces carry a man out of a house during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
12 / 21
Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
13 / 21
Men hug as they walk past Israeli security forces, during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Men hug as they walk past Israeli security forces, during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Men hug as they walk past Israeli security forces, during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
14 / 21
Protestors walk next to fire that was set on as Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Protestors walk next to fire that was set on as Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Protestors walk next to fire that was set on as Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
15 / 21
Men hug as they stand next to Israeli security forces during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Men hug as they stand next to Israeli security forces during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Men hug as they stand next to Israeli security forces during the evacuation of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
16 / 21
Protesters chant as they stand on a roof during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot by Israeli security forces, in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Protesters chant as they stand on a roof during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot by Israeli security forces, in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Protesters chant as they stand on a roof during the eviction of 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot by Israeli security forces, in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
17 / 21
Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Israeli security forces scuffle with protesters during the eviction of Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
18 / 21
Israeli security forces gather around protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli security forces gather around protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Israeli security forces gather around protestors as they come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
19 / 21
Women stand in a house as Israeli security forces evacuate Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Women stand in a house as Israeli security forces evacuate Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Women stand in a house as Israeli security forces evacuate Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
20 / 21
Protestors pray before Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank - the sing in Hebrew reads "Don't cry beloved country, please wait for us until we come back". REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Protestors pray before Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank - the sing in Hebrew reads "Don't cry beloved country, please wait for us until we...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Protestors pray before Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank - the sing in Hebrew reads "Don't cry beloved country, please wait for us until we come back". REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Classic World Cup moments

Classic World Cup moments

Next Slideshows

Classic World Cup moments

Classic World Cup moments

Memorable moments from every World Cup.

11:35am EDT
Kim Jong Un strolls around Singapore

Kim Jong Un strolls around Singapore

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who rarely ventures outside his isolated country, visits tourist sites on Singapore's waterfront.

Jun 11 2018
The Korean war

The Korean war

Images from the 1950-53 Korean War.

Jun 11 2018
Inside the G7

Inside the G7

Behind the scenes at the G7 leaders meeting in Quebec.

Jun 10 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Families search for relatives buried by volcano in Guatemala

Families search for relatives buried by volcano in Guatemala

At least 110 people died after Fuego erupted pushing fast-moving currents of dust, lava and gas down the volcano's slopes in its greatest eruption in four decades, and close to 200 more are believed buried beneath the waste.

Golden State Warriors championship parade

Golden State Warriors championship parade

The Golden State Warriors take to the streets as they celebrate a third NBA title in four years.

Washington Capitals Stanley Cup parade

Washington Capitals Stanley Cup parade

The Washington Capitals parade through the streets as they celebrate their first Stanley Cup title.

Historic U.S.-North Korea summit

Historic U.S.-North Korea summit

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

Classic World Cup moments

Classic World Cup moments

Memorable moments from every World Cup.

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since December 2017.

Shepherds guide sheep in Alpine crossing

Shepherds guide sheep in Alpine crossing

Shepherds lead 1,500 sheep across a centuries old alpine crossing.

Watching the Trump-Kim summit

Watching the Trump-Kim summit

From New York to South Korea, people gather to witness the historic summit between the leaders of America and North Korea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast