Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce calls mount
Smoke and flames rise above a building during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 17. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke and flames are seen following an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City, May 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on a building, in Gaza City, May 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian firefighter reacts as he participates in efforts to put out a fire at a sponge factory after it was hit by Israeli artillery shells, according to witnesses, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 17. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah
An explosion is seen midair as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip May 17. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Rescuers carry a girl as they search for victims amid rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 16. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman walks inside her parents' apartment after it was hit with a rocket fired from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, May 17. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A rescuer gestures as he searches for victims amid rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 16. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli soldiers cheer as they gather together at an artillery unit position near the border between Israel and the Gaza strip, on the Israeli side, May 17. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian rescue workers carry a victim on a stretcher amid rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 16. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke and flames rise above a building during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 17. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man passes the site of Israeli strikes in Gaza City, May 17. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City, May 17. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An elderly woman enters a public bomb shelter, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People look at a damaged car at a site where a rocket fired from Gaza landed in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 16. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians evacuate a body from the site of Israeli strikes in Gaza City, May 17. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People clean inside a synagogue damaged by a rocket, as Israeli-Palestinian cross-border violence continues, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 16. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian rescue worker gestures next to a victim amid rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 16. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Soldiers work at a damaged building following a rocket attack from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Women mourn during the funeral of Palestinian Wajdi Jaafrah, who was killed by Israeli troops on Saturday, according to the health ministry, in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 16. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Flames are seen above a building during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 17. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Streaks of light are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards central Israel as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 16. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli military artillery unit fires a shell, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip, May 16. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinian demonstrators look at burning tires during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 16. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People look at a damaged car at a site where a rocket fired from Gaza landed in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 16. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier walks next to a military vehicle at a mobile artillery unit location on the Israeli side by the Israel border with Gaza, May 16. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A disabled Palestinian girl, who fled her home with her family due to Israeli air and artillery strikes, sits in a classroom at a United Nations-run school where she takes refuge, in Gaza City, May 15. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A general view of a damaged building at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Yehushua El-Gazar uses his mobile phone outside his house that was damaged following a rocket fire from Gaza towards Israel in the city of Sderot, southern Israel, May 15. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A rescuer holds the hand of a victim amid rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 16. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An explosion is seen near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah
Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinians, including members of Abu Hatab family, who were killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, during their funeral at the Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem.
Firefighters attend the site where a rocket fired from Gaza has landed in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 15. REUTERS/Nir Elias
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Rescue workers carry a victim on a stretcher amid rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Streaks of light are seen from Ashkelon as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, May 15. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers walk next to tanks near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 15. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke and flame rise during Israeli air strikes, as cross-border violence between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants continues, in Gaza City, May 14. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes, near the site of a tower building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli man looks on at a residential building after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit the building in Ashkelon, Israel, May 14. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier carries an artillery shell in a field next to his artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 14. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian man runs for cover during an Israeli air strike near the ruins of a tower building which was destroyed in earlier strikes, in Gaza City, May 13. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Family and friends, including Israeli soldiers, mourn over the flag-covered coffin of Israeli soldier Omer Tabib, at his funeral in Eliakim, Israel, May 13. REUTERS/Avishag Shar-Yashuv
Palestinians gather at the site of destroyed houses in the aftermath of Israeli air and artillery strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An explosion is seen midair as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from near Sderot, Israel, May 13. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A picture taken with a drone shows the ruins of buildings which were destroyed in Israeli air strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 13. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, mourns over the body of her son during his funeral, in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A woman stands inside a residential building that was damaged after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit the building in Petah Tikva, Israel, May 13. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Palestinians carry the bodies of Hamas militants, who were killed by Israeli forces, during their funeral in Gaza City, May 13. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians gather around the ruins of buildings which were destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 13. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man stands atop rubble as he surveys the damage after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Petah Tikva, Israel, May 13. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians look at the remains of a tower building which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 13. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man moves a bundle of wheat as a fire burns on a field after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed near homes in Moshav Zohar, Israel, May 13. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A combination picture shows a tower building before and after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy walks past the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An aerial view shows a damaged building after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Ashkelon, Israel May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Israeli firefighters walk by a car with a fallen tree on it after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza towards Holon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Gidon Markovitz
A man gestures as he prepares the body a Palestinian boy, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Plumes of smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza, May 12. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A large fire is seen near the scene of what officials said was a Gaza rocket attack on an Israeli energy pipeline near Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
Men carry a dead body after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians look on as they stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians look on as they inspect their residential building which was damaged in an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Burnt vehicles are seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
