Pictures | Mon May 24, 2021 | 2:20am EDT

Israel-Hamas truce holds after worst violence in years

Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A boy rides his bicycle near the rubble of a house which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting, in Gaza Strip, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
People are silhouetted as they visit on a promenade during sunset at a beach as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, in Ashkelon, Israel May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A boy holds a candle at the site of a house that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Women play with children on swings at a playground as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, in Ashkelon, Israel May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A general view of damaged houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting, in Gaza Strip, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
People walk on a promenade during sunset at a beach as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, in Ashkelon, Israel May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A woman takes a selfie at the marina as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, in Ashkelon, Israel May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Palestinians smoke a water pipe at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Surfers walk past a sculpture near the Mediterranean Sea during sunset as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, in Ashkelon, Israel May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Palestinian Hamas militants take part in an anti-Israel rally in Gaza City May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
People sit at the marina as a boat sails past during sunset as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, in Ashkelon, Israel May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A Palestinian woman carries her child amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A Palestinian man lights a fire amid the rubble of his house which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza Strip May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command plays with her dog during sunset at a beach as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, in Ashkelon, Israel May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Children hold candles at the site of a house that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Palestinians sit on chair amid the rubble of a building which was damaged in Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A general view of damaged houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza Strip, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
People sit near the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza Strip May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
People surf and hang out on a beach by the Mediterranean sea following the Israel-Hamas truce in Tel Aviv, Israel May 23, 2021 REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
People gather at the site of a house that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Palestinian Hamas militants take part in an anti-Israel rally in Gaza City May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Lynn Hastings, the Head of the humanitarian operations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, visits Gaza City May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Nidal al-Mughrabi

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
A Palestinian girl has her face painted near the site of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A Palestinian man plays with pet lion cubs on a house rooftop in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Minors attend a funeral of Palestinians killed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
Israeli security stand in position during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
