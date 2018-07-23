Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 23, 2018 | 8:20am EDT

Israel-Hamas truce largely holds after flare-up

An explosion is seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip, July 20. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An explosion is seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip, July 20. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
An explosion is seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip, July 20. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
1 / 12
An explosion is seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip, July 20. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An explosion is seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip, July 20. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
An explosion is seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip, July 20. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
2 / 12
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
3 / 12
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
4 / 12
A Palestinian man removes a chair at a Hamas observation post that was targeted in Israeli shelling, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man removes a chair at a Hamas observation post that was targeted in Israeli shelling, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
A Palestinian man removes a chair at a Hamas observation post that was targeted in Israeli shelling, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
5 / 12
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 20. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 20. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 20. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Close
6 / 12
Smoke rises as birds fly following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 20. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Smoke rises as birds fly following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 20. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Smoke rises as birds fly following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 20. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Close
7 / 12
A relative of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourns during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A relative of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourns during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
A relative of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourns during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 12
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 12
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
10 / 12
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
11 / 12
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

Jul 22 2018
Ethiopian migrant brings Italian hills alive with the sound of goats

Ethiopian migrant brings Italian hills alive with the sound of goats

Agitu Idea Gudeta has built up a thriving business in her adopted Italy making goat's cheese and beauty products in just a few years since fleeing her native...

Jul 20 2018
Detained parents reunited with children

Detained parents reunited with children

Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.

Jul 20 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 19 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Afghan vice president escapes blast on return from exile

Afghan vice president escapes blast on return from exile

Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum narrowly escapes a suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport as he returned home from more than a year in exile.

Gunman opens fire in Toronto

Gunman opens fire in Toronto

Fourteen people, including a young girl, were shot near downtown Toronto, police in Canada's biggest city said on Sunday, with one person killed and the gunman also dead.

Comic-Con costumes

Comic-Con costumes

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Tropical storm lashes Vietnam

Tropical storm lashes Vietnam

Floods triggered by heavy rains hit northern Vietnam after tropical storm Son Tinh made landfall.

Slums demolished for new Kenyan road

Slums demolished for new Kenyan road

Bulldozers demolish dozens of houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

Ethiopian migrant brings Italian hills alive with the sound of goats

Ethiopian migrant brings Italian hills alive with the sound of goats

Agitu Idea Gudeta has built up a thriving business in her adopted Italy making goat's cheese and beauty products in just a few years since fleeing her native Ethiopia in 2010 over a land dispute.

Detained parents reunited with children

Detained parents reunited with children

Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.

Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Highlights from the Kids' Choice Sports Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast