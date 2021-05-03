Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon May 3, 2021 | 9:49am EDT

Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts in front of a newspaper's front page with the Hebrew words "National Mourning", at the site where 45 people were crushed to death in a stampede at a religious festival at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021, as the country observes a day of mourning. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts in front of a newspaper's front page with the Hebrew words "National Mourning", at the site where 45 people were crushed to death in a stampede at a religious festival at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021, as the...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts in front of a newspaper's front page with the Hebrew words "National Mourning", at the site where 45 people were crushed to death in a stampede at a religious festival at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021, as the country observes a day of mourning. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 25
Emergency workers hug as they react at the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Emergency workers hug as they react at the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Emergency workers hug as they react at the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 25
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are seen through a panel as they pray as Israel observes a day of mourning at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are seen through a panel as they pray as Israel observes a day of mourning at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are seen through a panel as they pray as Israel observes a day of mourning at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 25
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prepares to light candles at the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prepares to light candles at the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prepares to light candles at the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 25
Israeli soldiers stand in formation as the national flag is lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning at Tzrifin military base in central Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers stand in formation as the national flag is lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning at Tzrifin military base in central Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Israeli soldiers stand in formation as the national flag is lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning at Tzrifin military base in central Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
5 / 25
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wearing a prayer shawl and tefillin, leather straps and boxes containing sacred parchments, walks near the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wearing a prayer shawl and tefillin, leather straps and boxes containing sacred parchments, walks near the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wearing a prayer shawl and tefillin, leather straps and boxes containing sacred parchments, walks near the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 25
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is silhouetted near the Israeli national flag, which was lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is silhouetted near the Israeli national flag, which was lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is silhouetted near the Israeli national flag, which was lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 25
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand near candles near the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand near candles near the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand near candles near the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 25
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles at the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles at the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles at the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 25
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray inside a synagogue at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray inside a synagogue at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray inside a synagogue at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 25
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths look at a mobile phone as they stand near the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths look at a mobile phone as they stand near the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths look at a mobile phone as they stand near the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 25
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man rests inside a synagogue at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man rests inside a synagogue at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man rests inside a synagogue at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 25
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray as Israel observes a day of mourning at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray as Israel observes a day of mourning at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray as Israel observes a day of mourning at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 25
Israeli soldiers stand in formation as the national flag is lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning at Tzrifin military base in central Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers stand in formation as the national flag is lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning at Tzrifin military base in central Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Israeli soldiers stand in formation as the national flag is lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning at Tzrifin military base in central Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
14 / 25
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk near the Israeli national flag, which was lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk near the Israeli national flag, which was lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk near the Israeli national flag, which was lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 25
The body of Menahem Kanovlowitz, who died in the stampede, is seen during his funeral in Jerusalem May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The body of Menahem Kanovlowitz, who died in the stampede, is seen during his funeral in Jerusalem May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
The body of Menahem Kanovlowitz, who died in the stampede, is seen during his funeral in Jerusalem May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
16 / 25
A boy lights candles during a vigil for the people killed and injured in the stampede in Jerusalem May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A boy lights candles during a vigil for the people killed and injured in the stampede in Jerusalem May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A boy lights candles during a vigil for the people killed and injured in the stampede in Jerusalem May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
17 / 25
A view of the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

A view of the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
A view of the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Close
18 / 25
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men mourn over the body of Nachman Kirshboim who died during Lag B'Omer commemorations on Mount Meron, during his funeral in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men mourn over the body of Nachman Kirshboim who died during Lag B'Omer commemorations on Mount Meron, during his funeral in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men mourn over the body of Nachman Kirshboim who died during Lag B'Omer commemorations on Mount Meron, during his funeral in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
19 / 25
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man mourns during the funeral of Yehuda Leib Robin, who died during Lag B'Omer commemorations on Mount Meron, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man mourns during the funeral of Yehuda Leib Robin, who died during Lag B'Omer commemorations on Mount Meron, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man mourns during the funeral of Yehuda Leib Robin, who died during Lag B'Omer commemorations on Mount Meron, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
20 / 25
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men mourn over the body of Shraga Eliyahu Gashtner who died during Lag B'Omer commemorations on Mount Meron, during his funeral in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men mourn over the body of Shraga Eliyahu Gashtner who died during Lag B'Omer commemorations on Mount Meron, during his funeral in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men mourn over the body of Shraga Eliyahu Gashtner who died during Lag B'Omer commemorations on Mount Meron, during his funeral in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
21 / 25
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
22 / 25
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men react as they take part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men react as they take part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men react as they take part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
23 / 25
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts as he takes part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts as he takes part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts as he takes part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
24 / 25
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million

Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally...

Next Slideshows

Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million

Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams...

8:49am EDT
More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

Police responding to reports of a kidnapping found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story suburban Houston home and suspected it was being used in a human...

8:45am EDT
Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit and jockey John Velazquez stormed to victory in the Kentucky Derby to give trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the $3 million Run for the...

May 02 2021
May Day protests around the world

May Day protests around the world

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

May 02 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million

Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.

More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

Police responding to reports of a kidnapping found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story suburban Houston home and suspected it was being used in a human smuggling operation.

Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit and jockey John Velazquez stormed to victory in the Kentucky Derby to give trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the $3 million Run for the Roses.

May Day protests around the world

May Day protests around the world

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

Montgomery County, where Schwenksville is located, has one of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the state of Pennsylvania.

Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant, Black teen killed by Columbus police

Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant, Black teen killed by Columbus police

Mourners remember Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl fatally shot by police in Columbus, Ohio.

Photos of the month: April

Photos of the month: April

Our top photos from April 2021.

Inside India's COVID nightmare

Inside India's COVID nightmare

The world s second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.

World's largest airplane takes flight

World's largest airplane takes flight

The world's largest airplane, designed to transport hypersonic vehicles and facilitate easy access to space, soared into clear skies over California's Mojave desert.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast