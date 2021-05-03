Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts in front of a newspaper's front page with the Hebrew words "National Mourning", at the site where 45 people were crushed to death in a stampede at a religious festival at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021, as the...more
Emergency workers hug as they react at the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are seen through a panel as they pray as Israel observes a day of mourning at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prepares to light candles at the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers stand in formation as the national flag is lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning at Tzrifin military base in central Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wearing a prayer shawl and tefillin, leather straps and boxes containing sacred parchments, walks near the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is silhouetted near the Israeli national flag, which was lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand near candles near the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles at the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray inside a synagogue at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths look at a mobile phone as they stand near the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man rests inside a synagogue at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray as Israel observes a day of mourning at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers stand in formation as the national flag is lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning at Tzrifin military base in central Israel May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk near the Israeli national flag, which was lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The body of Menahem Kanovlowitz, who died in the stampede, is seen during his funeral in Jerusalem May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A boy lights candles during a vigil for the people killed and injured in the stampede in Jerusalem May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A view of the stampede site at Mount Meron, Israel April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men mourn over the body of Nachman Kirshboim who died during Lag B'Omer commemorations on Mount Meron, during his funeral in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man mourns during the funeral of Yehuda Leib Robin, who died during Lag B'Omer commemorations on Mount Meron, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men mourn over the body of Shraga Eliyahu Gashtner who died during Lag B'Omer commemorations on Mount Meron, during his funeral in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men react as they take part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts as he takes part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a funeral for Rabbi Elazar Goldberg after he died during Lag B'Omer commemorations, in Jerusalem April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million
The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.
More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case
Police responding to reports of a kidnapping found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story suburban Houston home and suspected it was being used in a human smuggling operation.
Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby
Medina Spirit and jockey John Velazquez stormed to victory in the Kentucky Derby to give trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the $3 million Run for the Roses.
May Day protests around the world
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
