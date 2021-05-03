Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts in front of a newspaper's front page with the Hebrew words "National Mourning", at the site where 45 people were crushed to death in a stampede at a religious festival at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021, as the...more

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts in front of a newspaper's front page with the Hebrew words "National Mourning", at the site where 45 people were crushed to death in a stampede at a religious festival at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021, as the country observes a day of mourning. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

