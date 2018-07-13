Edition:
Fri Jul 13, 2018

Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged

Surfers take part in the championship for physically challenged competitors off the coast of Ashdod, Israel July 13, 2018. Israel held its first championship for physically-challenged surfers in the Mediterranean Sea off the port city of Ashdod, organizers said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel held its first championship for physically-challenged surfers in the Mediterranean Sea off the port city of Ashdod, organizers said.

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Surfers take part in the championship for physically challenged competitors off the coast of Ashdod, Israel July 13, 2018.
Surfers take part in the championship. Twenty-one competitors, some of them amputees, paraplegics, deaf or blind, rode the waves assisted by volunteers of the Organisation for Advancement of Surfing and Sea Sports in Ashdod. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Twenty-one competitors, some of them amputees, paraplegics, deaf or blind, rode the waves assisted by volunteers of the Organisation for Advancement of Surfing and Sea Sports in Ashdod.

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Surfers take part in the championship.
Surfers take part in the championship. Family and friends cheered on from the sandy beach as the competitors, smiling triumphantly, returned to shore. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Family and friends cheered on from the sandy beach as the competitors, smiling triumphantly, returned to shore.

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Surfers take part in the championship.
Surfers take part in the championship. "It was difficult, almost impossible - but definitely worth the effort. We made history," said Yaron Klein, one of the organizers of the event. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

"It was difficult, almost impossible - but definitely worth the effort. We made history," said Yaron Klein, one of the organizers of the event.

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Surfers take part in the championship.
Surfers take part in the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Surfers take part in the championship.

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Surfers take part in the championship.
Surfers take part in the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Surfers take part in the championship.

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Surfers take part in the championship.
The trophy for the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The trophy for the championship.

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
The trophy for the championship.
Surfers take part in the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Surfers take part in the championship.

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Surfers take part in the championship.
Surfers take part in the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Surfers take part in the championship.

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Surfers take part in the championship.
Surfers take part in the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Surfers take part in the championship.

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Surfers take part in the championship.
Surfers take part in the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Surfers take part in the championship.

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Surfers take part in the championship.
A surfer takes part in the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A surfer takes part in the championship.

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
A surfer takes part in the championship.
