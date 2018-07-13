Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged
Surfers take part in the championship for physically challenged competitors off the coast of Ashdod, Israel July 13, 2018. Israel held its first championship for physically-challenged surfers in the Mediterranean Sea off the port city of Ashdod,...more
Surfers take part in the championship. Twenty-one competitors, some of them amputees, paraplegics, deaf or blind, rode the waves assisted by volunteers of the Organisation for Advancement of Surfing and Sea Sports in Ashdod. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Surfers take part in the championship. Family and friends cheered on from the sandy beach as the competitors, smiling triumphantly, returned to shore. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Surfers take part in the championship. "It was difficult, almost impossible - but definitely worth the effort. We made history," said Yaron Klein, one of the organizers of the event. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Surfers take part in the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Surfers take part in the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The trophy for the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Surfers take part in the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Surfers take part in the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Surfers take part in the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Surfers take part in the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A surfer takes part in the championship. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
Nigeria's amputee soccer team prepares for World Cup
Nigeria's team of 'Special Eagles' trains for its debut at the Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico in October.
World Cup animal oracles
Creatures great and small test their psychic credentials, predicting outcomes of matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Trump visits Britain
President Trump makes his first trip to Britain, on the heels of a NATO summit where he provoked a crisis session to force allies to raise their defense spending and questioned Theresa May's Brexit plans.
Protesting Trump's British visit
Thousands of demonstrators wave banners and bang pots and pans to protest against Donald Trump on his first official visit to Britain as president.
Japan flood aftermath
Communities that grappled with rising floodwaters last week now find themselves battling scorching summer temperatures, as foul-smelling garbage piles up in mud-splattered streets.
'Trump baby' blimp flies in London
A blimp depicting Donald Trump as an orange, snarling nappy-wearing baby flies outside the British parliament in London.
Nigeria's amputee soccer team prepares for World Cup
Nigeria's team of 'Special Eagles' trains for its debut at the Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico in October.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.