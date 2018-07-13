Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged

Surfers take part in the championship for physically challenged competitors off the coast of Ashdod, Israel July 13, 2018. Israel held its first championship for physically-challenged surfers in the Mediterranean Sea off the port city of Ashdod,...more

Surfers take part in the championship for physically challenged competitors off the coast of Ashdod, Israel July 13, 2018. Israel held its first championship for physically-challenged surfers in the Mediterranean Sea off the port city of Ashdod, organizers said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close